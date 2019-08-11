Bears’ Anthony Miller Anke Injury: Update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller left practice early Saturday morning during the team’s final public practice, and did not return. Miller did not participate in the Bears’ final Bourbannaise practice Sunday morning, either, leaving fans and media alike to speculate on his absence.

Anthony Miller just went down in 1 on 1s…. pic.twitter.com/fCm46tdTQ4 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr) August 10, 2019

Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t speculate or elaborate on Miller’s injury after practice, other than to suggest it wasn’t serious, and that he thought Miller had perhaps rolled it:

Matt Nagy on Anthony Miller's foot: "I think he rolled it. He’ll be all right. I hope so at least. We’ll see how tough he is." — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) August 10, 2019

At one point, Miller himself tweeted: “I’m good,” before later deleting the tweet, leaving fans to speculate on the vagueness of it all.

It was a rainy Sunday morning on the Bears’ final day in Bourbonnais– not ideal conditions safety-wise, so it’s not at all surprising that Miller didn’t participate in practice. When asked about Miller’s condition after Sunday’s practice, Matt Nagy confirmed that Miller suffered a sprained ankle:

Nagy confirms Anthony Miller has a sprained ankle. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019

While not a serious injury, it still bears watching–pun intended. Nagy also noted that he didn’t expect Miller’s ankle injury to be an issue when the regular season rolls around:

Matt Nagy said Anthony Miller suffered an ankle sprain. The Bears do not fear it will linger into the regular season. Less than four weeks until kickoff. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 11, 2019

What it Means Moving Forward

The Bears took Miller 51st overall in the 2018 NFL draft, and he made an immediate impact on their offense, often winning one-on-one battles with his speed and physicality. He led the team in touchdowns in his rookie campaign, and has high expectations for the upcoming season. He’s currently the number two wideout on their depth chart — Miller clearly makes this offense better.

The regular season begins in three and a half weeks, so Miller has time to rest and heal, and should be good to go when Green Bay comes to Soldier Field September 5. It’s not likely we’ll see Miller again this preseason. In the past, Nagy has erred on the side of caution when it came to giving injured stars rest. Last season, he stressed the importance of communication when dealing with injuries, and he rested both Khalil Mack and starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for multiple games to insure their health down the stretch.

