9 Best Air Bikes for Home Workouts

An air bike is instantly recognizable thanks to the large resistance fan on the front of the bike. Instead of manually shifting gears to change resistance, or twisting a knob as you would on an indoor cycling bike, you just need to pedal faster to boost the resistance.
1. Assault AirBike ClassicPrice: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sealed ball bearings provide a smoother ride
- Multi-way adjustable seat
- Steel fan provides maximum resistance
- Fan is a bit loud
- Doesn't have an integrated heart rate monitor
- Some find the stock seat uncomfortable
The Assault AirBike Classic has numerous sealed ball bearings scattered throughout the pivot points and frame for a smooth and sturdy ride. Air resistance automatically increases as you pedal harder and faster, ensuring you’re getting a solid workout. An on-board console displays heart rate, distance, time and calories. The large steel fan provides maximum resistance.
Not only does the seat adjust up and down and forward and back, it also tilts for a more comfortable fit. If your motivation is lagging, simply consult one of the many built-in programs, such as Tabata or interval training, to kick start your workout routine. Maximum user weight is 350 pounds.
Find more Assault AirBike Classic information and reviews here.
2. Schwinn Airdyne ProPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Single-stage belt drive provides a smooth ride
- Large 26-blade fan
- Console features a built-in tachometer, watts, distance and more
- Assembly can be tricky, especially the arms
- Console display could be improved
- Basic instruction manual
Schwinn has been manufacturing bikes for over a century, and propels itself to the front with this air bike, which has a 26-inch blade fan for a more effective workout. The single-stage belt drive activates instantly so you won’t even miss a second of your workout. This innovative system also means you won’t skip a beat thanks to smooth and immediate power transfer. It’s also simply quieter compared to your average chain drive system. The double-coated steel body repels moisture. A glance down at the built-in tachometer is sure to give your workout a boost. The console also displays calories, distance, heart rate, watts and RPMs.
-
3. Concept2 BikeErgPrice: $1,040.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in clutch keeps the fan moving even when you stop pedaling
- Adjustable saddle and handlebars
- Wireless ANT+ and Bluetooth compatibility
- Can't easily change damper settings while riding
- Seat angle isn't adjustable
- Pricey
Concept2 might be best known for its popular rowing machine, but you’ll find the same sturdy flywheel on this air bike for maximum performance. Not only does the flywheel create a smooth ride thanks to air resistance, it also has a clutch, which keeps the flywheel spinning even when you stop pedaling. The air bike also comes with the same user-oriented performance monitor as the brand’s popular rowing and cross-country ski machines. A quick glance at the screen provides instant feedback, including cadence, pace, watts, calories and more.
Wireless connectivity to your favorite heart rate monitor and apps is also available. Both the seat and handlebars can be easily adjusted for a more comfortable and personalized fit. The bike is heavy enough to stay firmly planted even during the most intense workouts, yet it’s light enough to move when necessary. Built-in caster wheels make it easy to maneuver.
4. Body Rider Fan BikePrice: $128.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resistance can be adjusted with a knob
- Compact digital display
- Provides a full-body workout
- Very basic display
- Resistance may not be challenging enough for some more experienced users
- Some wish there was more seat cushioning
This budget-friendly air bike features updated cushioning and an adjustable seat for a more comfortable ride. Dual-function handlebars ensure a full workout for the upper and lower body. If you need to adjust the resistance as you pedal, simply reach down and turn the knob to your desired setting. The compact digital display shows distance, speed, time and calories burned during your workout.
5. Schwinn AD2 AirdynePrice: $339.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Progressive wind resistance
- Built-in foot pegs allow feet to rest
- Tracks distance, RPMs, speed and more
- Seat isn't as cushioned as some other models
- Doesn't have a backlit display
- Can't adjust seat up or down
Unlike many similarly priced competitors the AD2 has a single-stage belt drive for a quiet and smooth operation. The AD2 is the most affordable model in the Schwinn Airdyne lineup, yet it’s still loaded with features. Progressive wind resistance keeps workouts challenging. You’ll find all the basics on the LCD console, including distance, time, calories, RPM and speed. If you feel like giving your lower body a break, built-in foot pegs provide an easy place to rest your feet.
The AD6 and AD7 have even more features. The AD6 includes a RevMeter display and pulse. Both bikes are telemetry enabled so that you can keep track of your heart rate. The AD6 comes with dual-stage super-torque belt drives. The AD6 is oversized and has extra padding, while the AD7 is replaceable and has fore/aft adjustments. The maximum weight limit for the AD6 is 300 pounds, while the AD7 holds up to 350 pounds.
6. Fitness Reality X-Class 9000Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits riders from 5' to 6'4"
- App is compatible with iOS and Android
- Three available HIIT workouts
- A bit loud
- Display can't be tilted
- Doesn't have a dampener for adjusting resistance
Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use the accompanying app to track your workouts. The app is compatible with iOS and Android systems. If you’re ready to sweat you can choose between the three available HIIT workouts. If you’re not familiar with the benefits of HIIT, you can see improvements in your aerobic capacity in just two weeks of HIIT training, compared to benefits noticed in up to eight weeks of endurance training, according to Shape Magazine.
The bike also has two tachometers to measure calories burned and watts per minute. You can choose between three workout goal settings. Other highlights include a backlit LCD console and adjustable handlebars. This bike fits riders from 5′ to 6’4″.
Find more Fitness Reality X-Class 9000 information and reviews here.
7. Marcy AIR 1 Fan BikePrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable levelers make it easy to set up the bike on any surface
- Computer displays speed, calories, time and more
- Built-in transport wheels
- Doesn't have adjustable tension
- Saddle can't be angled
- A bit loud
The Marcy AIR 1 Fan Bike features a premium steel frame that’s scratch resistant and has a powder coated finish. In fact, it’s durable enough for daily use. The computer is a bit basic but contains all the essential information you’ll need during a workout, including distance, time, speed and calories.
The seat can be adjusted in several ways to fit various body sizes. Dual-action handles provide an upper body workout. Adjustable levelers allow you to set up the fan bike just about anywhere.
Find more Marcy AIR 1 Fan Bike information and reviews here.
8. Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air BikePrice: $221.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual belt and chain drive mechanism helps minimize noise
- Multi-way adjustable seat
- 18-inch flywheel
- Seat can't be adjusted forward and back
- Some competitors have a larger flywheel
- Seat isn't replaceable
The Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike has a dual belt and chain drive mechanism, which provides plenty of resistance without the noise. It’s also low maintenance. The saddle is wide and padded to keep you comfortable as you ride. It’s can also be adjusted to fit riders of various heights. You can keep track of your stats as you go with the digital monitor.
Along with time and speed, you’ll see total distance covered, calories burned and RPMs. The integrated device holder is large enough to fit a tablet. The arm handlebars feature adjustable resistance. Both the seat and handrails adjust up and down.
Find more Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike information and reviews here.
9. Assault AirBike ElitePrice: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable windscreen minimizes wind output
- Large, oversized seat for comfortable rides
- Multiple grip variations
- Pricey
- Quite heavy once assembled
- Can take while to assemble
Its super-smooth ride makes the Assault AirBike Elite a solid choice if you’re looking for the best air bike for resistance and interval training. Highlights include options isolation for the upper and lower body, as well as the ability to pedal forward or backward. The resistance picks up when you increase the speed to ensure a challenging workout.
Increased resistance means more of a breeze, but you can keep it in check with the removable windscreen. The LCD display offers ANT and Bluetooth connectivity, so you connect your phone or other smart devices to monitor workout data. A quick glance at the LCD display provides essentials such as distance, calories burned and workout time. Calorie goal programs are also available.
Find more Assault AirBike Elite information and reviews here.
Unless you've spent some time in a CrossFit gym, you might not be too familiar with an air bike. This innovative bike has a large fan attached to the front. Generally speaking, the harder you pedal the more resistance you'll encounter.
Most air bike fans appreciate how air output increases with the pedaling intensity and can help keep you cool even during the most intense workouts. However, at least one of the best air bike on our list comes with a wind shield to dial down the excess airflow.
An air bike, sometimes called a fan bike or even a CrossFit bike, has numerous additional benefits as well. According to this Men's Health article, not only is the air bike super effective for burning calories and getting in shape, as you're getting a full-body workout, it's also quite simple to master. The optimal position on an air bike is having your knees in line with your feet and sitting up straight and tall while keeping torso rotation to a minimum.
