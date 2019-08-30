9 Best Air Bikes for Home Workouts

Concept2 might be best known for its popular rowing machine, but you’ll find the same sturdy flywheel on this air bike for maximum performance. Not only does the flywheel create a smooth ride thanks to air resistance, it also has a clutch, which keeps the flywheel spinning even when you stop pedaling. The air bike also comes with the same user-oriented performance monitor as the brand’s popular rowing and cross-country ski machines. A quick glance at the screen provides instant feedback, including cadence, pace, watts, calories and more.

Wireless connectivity to your favorite heart rate monitor and apps is also available. Both the seat and handlebars can be easily adjusted for a more comfortable and personalized fit. The bike is heavy enough to stay firmly planted even during the most intense workouts, yet it’s light enough to move when necessary. Built-in caster wheels make it easy to maneuver.