11 Best GPS Golf Watches: Compare, Buy & Save

Some of the best GPS golf watches have become staples with players of all abilities. The main function of a golf GPS is to provide you with accurate yardage readings while on the golf course. Want to know how many yards you are to the pin? A simple glance at your watch and you’ll know exactly how far away you are, so you’ll know what club to hit. But the GPS watches offer so much more. Many standard functions on GPS watches include stat tracking and compiling, front, center, and back of green distances, auto course recognition, and shot distance calculators.
Much like golf rangefinders, yet as a watch you quick and easy access to information by simply looking at your wrist.
Check out the list below for some of the most popular GPS golf watches on the market today.
1. Garmin Approach S20 Golf WatchPrice: $142.99
Cons:
- AutoShot Round Analyzer measures shot distances for stat analysis
- Golf glove-friendly touchscreen display
- Digital Scorecard allows you to save, review, share and print scorecards
- Can’t edit the list of clubs preloaded into the watch
- Some users feel there are too many options and functions
- When getting the bundle option, it gets more expensive
The Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch combines style, comfort and performance in one of the brand’s most popular models. Garmin is widely considered a top player in making the best GPS golf watches.
Not only can you get accurate yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green, as well as shot distances, new technology and functions highlight the watch. AutoShot Round Analyzer, which tracks your shots, measures distance and records shot locations so you can assess your round. Add a Garmin TruSwing, attach to your club, and that sensor will track your swing to help improve your swing and consistency. The S20 also has a Green View Display, which shows you the exact shape and layout of the green.
Available in four colors — Black, White, Midnight Teal, and Slate — the S20 contains over 40,000 pre-loaded international golf courses (with free updates), is sun-light readable, the high-resolution touchscreen is golf glove-friendly, it will alert you on smartphone notifications, and it comes with one lithium polymer battery.
Find more Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch information and reviews here.
2. Bushnell NEO XS Golf GPS Rangefinder WatchPrice: $300.00
Cons:
- Accurate distance measurements to the front/center/back of the green
- Has a round odometer and shot distance calculator
- Calculates hazard and layup distances
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't a colored screen
- Can't get a map of the hole
One of Bushnell’s most popular and best GPS golf watches overall is the NEO XS, which has been around for a couple of years, and it’s considered one of the lightest models available.
This watch is considered an easy-to-use device with basic and accurate GPS features. You can accurate measurements to the front/center/back of the green distances, as well as hazard and layup marks (up to 4 per hole), so you know where aim your golf balls. The vibrant, clear screen makes it easy to read all the figures and distances.
Other highlights include water resistance up to 10 meters, long battery life (3 rounds before charging), auto course and hole recognition, and round odometer with shot distance calculator.
Preloaded with over 33,000 courses in over 30 countries, the NEO XS is tournament play legal and comes with a limited 1 year warranty from Bushnell.
Find more Bushnell NEO XS Golf GPS Rangefinder Watch information and reviews here.
3. Bushnell Neo Ion Golf GPS WatchPrice: $245.14
Cons:
- Pre-loaded with over 35,000 courses in over 30 countries
- Includes hazard and layup distances
- Auto course recognition
- Some users found the charging mechanism difficult
- Some users experienced satellite issues
- This is an older model of the watch
Pre-loaded with over 35,000 courses in over 30 countries and a long-lasting battery (included with the purchase), the Bushnell Neo Ion Golf GPS Watch provides functionality and comfort in a sleek design. It gives accurate yardage measurements in front, center and back distances to the green.
The easy-to-use Bushnell Neo Ion also features auto course recognition and auto hole advance, practically making your watch a golf course encyclopedia in a compact model.
Other highlights include hazard and layup distances (up to four per hole), a shot distance calculator, a comfortable dual injected silicone band, and a course step odometer.
Find more Bushnell Neo Ion Golf GPS Watch information and reviews here.
4. Bushnell Neo Ion 2 Golf GPS WatchPrice: $173.48
Cons:
- The Shot Distance Calculator allows you to see the distance of your previous shot
- Front/center/back distances on every hole
- Preloaded with 36,000-plus courses in more than 30 countries
- Some users said the GPS cut out too often
- Some users said the charger broke quickly
- Some users felt the band wasn't very durable
The uploaded model of the previous GPS golf watch is the Bushnell Neo Ion 2, which comes with the free Bushnell Golf App with its purchase.
Some of the app’s top features include 3D flyovers to get hole front/center/back and hazard distances, hole-by-hole layouts with distances, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can get wireless course updates. There are over 36,000 preloaded courses from over 30 countries.
Other highlights are auto course recognition, auto hole advance, shot distance calculator, round odometer, and a step counter.
Find more Bushnell Neo Ion 2 Golf GPS Watch information and reviews here.
5. GolfBuddy GB9 WTX+ Golf GPS SmartwatchPrice: $122.95
Cons:
- Hole layout view with your current position
- Dynamic green view matches the angle of the green you’re actually looking at
- Gives accurate distances to the front/center/back of the green as well as hazard distances
- Users felt the battery didn’t last very long
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the GPS cut out at times
The easy-to-use, fast touch interface system of the GolfBuddy GB9 WTX+ Smart Golf GPS Watch makes it simple to get all the information and numbers you need for certain game improvement — accurate yardage measurements, distances to the front, center, and back of the green, and shot distance, to name a few.
And a unique feature to GolfBuddy is the dynamic green view. It’s one the best gps golf watch for visualizing the actual course and is designed to help when trying to hit those elusive birdies with your putter. This function actually turns the green view on the watch to match the exact angle of the green you’re looking at, rather than the middle of the fairway like most other GPS watches.
Other highlights include over 38,000 pre-loaded courses, accurate distances to doglegs and hazards, activity tracking, interchangeable outer screen, and it’s legal for tournament play for both the USGA and R&A.
Find more GolfBuddy WTX Smart Golf GPS Watch information and reviews here.
6. Callaway GPSy Golf GPS WatchPrice: $148.08
Cons:
- Scorekeeper tracks greens in regulation and putts per round
- Auto course recognition of over 30,000 courses worldwide
- Measures layup and carry distances to back of hazards and doglegs
- Some users felt the screen was difficult to read when watch got wet
- Some users felt the battery life was not as good as advertised
- Some users felt the distance measurements weren't always accurate
Not only does Callaway put out top-notch equipment and clothing, they also make high-quality and high-performance GPS watches.
The GPSy Watch is a perfect example. Expect accurate yardage measurements from front, center, and back of green distances as well as layup and hazard distances.
The scorekeeping function tracks scores, but also green in regulation and putts per round. Other features include waterproof construction, shot distance measurement, over 30,000 pre-loaded courses worldwide, auto course and hole recognition, and a long-lasting battery, which is included.
Find more Callaway GPSy Golf GPS Watch information and reviews here.
7. Garmin Approach S60 GPS Golf WatchPrice: $399.99
Cons:
- Has PlaysLike Distance, Touch Targeting, and Auto measure shot features
- Includes built-in sports apps for cycling, swimming, running, skiing, and more
- Waterproof with step counter and heart rate features
- On the pricey side
- Some will smaller wrists might find the watch a little bulky
- Some users might have trouble figuring out all the features
The Garmin Approach S60 is considered one of the best GPS golf watches as its loaded with new useful functions for both the links and other sports in a sleek design.
The new additions really set the S60 apart from the older models. Those features include: TruSwing compatibility; Garmin AutoShot; PlaysLike distance; PinPointer; SwingTempo; and Tempo Training. It almost acts like a portable golf swing trainer.
But the S60 isn’t just for golf. It also has other built-in sports apps like cycling, swimming, running, and outdoor sports such as skiing, snowboarding, paddleboarding, and rowing. The Approach S60 is waterproof and also has a step counter, heart rate features, and smart phone compatibility. You’re going to pay a little more, but there really are so many extras.
Also, the S60 has all the usual features of a golf GPS device — yardage distances to the front, middle, and back of the green; yardage to layups; accurate shot distance measurements; digital scorecard; stat tracking; and pre-loaded courses (over 40,000) from around the world.
Find more Garmin Approach S60 GPS Golf Watch information and reviews here.
8. Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf WatchPrice: $149.99
Cons:
- Gives yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs
- Keeps score for a summary of your round, total distance played, and total time
- Preloaded with more than 41,000 courses worldwide
- Doesn't have a color screen
- Some users said the GPS took a while to recognize the course
- Some users felt the wristband wasn't very durable
The no-frills Garmin Approach S10 is on their lightest models and supplies with all the yardages on over a whopping 41,000 golf courses around the world.
The S10 Gives yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs, so you know what exactly what you need to do when hitting all of your golf clubs. At the end of your round, it provides a summary showing total distance played, total time, and score. You can also use the free Garmin Golf app to store all of your rounds to track your progress.
Other plus features of the watch is that is waterproof up to 50 meters and its rechargeable lasts a long time — up 12 hours in GPS mode.
Find more Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch information and reviews here.
9. Garmin Approach X40 Golf Course GPS BandPrice: $244.99
Cons:
- Shot tracking helps with post-round analysis
- Includes heart rate measuring technology
- GPS quickly shows distances to greens, hazards, and doglegs -- even when you're under a tree or other coverage
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the battery life didn’t last long
- You don't get the color display
The Garmin Approach X40 is billed as a band, as opposed to the traditional watch.
While it has a soft, comfortable band, the screen face is a bit smaller, but that also means less bulk and weight. Featuring a touchscreen, the band features highlights such as accurate distance measurements, wrist heart rate monitoring technology, auto-shot tracking, and green view display.
You can also receive smartphone notifications, including incoming calls and texts.
Find more Garmin Approach X40 Golf Course GPS Band information and reviews here.
10. Canmore TW-353 GPS Golf WatchPrice: $99.00
Cons:
- Gives accurate distance to front/middle/back of the green as well as hazards and doglegs
- Quick access to scorecards, shot distance, and hazard information with an easy press of a button
- The high contrast white and black monochrome display is easy to read in all weather conditions
- There isn't maps of each hole
- Some might feel the watch face is too bulky
- There isn't a color screen
The Canmore TW-353 GPS Golf Watch is easy-to-use thanks to its to-the-point, yet very necessary, functions that are needed to help improve your golf game.
With just a press of a button, you can get access to your scorecard, shot distance, and hazard information for each hole of over 38,000 courses worldwide. You also get accurate distances to the front, back, and middle of each green as well as hazards. It also displays the time and has an alarm.
Other top highlights include a soft rubber wristband (available in 3 colors), water-resistance up to 40 meters, and a 1-year warranty.
Find more Canmore TW-353 GPS Golf Watch information and reviews here.
11. GolfBuddy GT6 GPS Golf WatchPrice: $73.87
Cons:
- Accurate distances to front/center/back of the green and to hazards.
- Automatic course (38,000 worldwide) and hole recognition
- Shot distance measurement for all your clubs
- Some users felt it took too long to get started (finding courses and holes)
- There is no dogleg information
- There are no maps of any holes
If you’re looking for one of the best GPS golf watches and you’re on a budget, the GolfBuddy WT6 checks that box.
Simple and highly functional, you can get accurate distances to the front, back, and center of the green as well as to hazards. It measures shot distance and an odometer so you know how far you’ve walked and your time of play. Be sure to have a good, lightweight pair of golf shoes if you’re going to walk 18.
Another top feature of the WT6 is that it has automatic hole recognition to over 38,000 courses worldwide.
Find more GolfBuddy GT6 GPS Golf Watch information and reviews here.
