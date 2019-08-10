11 Best GPS Golf Watches: Compare, Buy & Save

Some of the best GPS golf watches have become staples with players of all abilities. The main function of a golf GPS is to provide you with accurate yardage readings while on the golf course. Want to know how many yards you are to the pin? A simple glance at your watch and you’ll know exactly how far away you are, so you’ll know what club to hit. But the GPS watches offer so much more. Many standard functions on GPS watches include stat tracking and compiling, front, center, and back of green distances, auto course recognition, and shot distance calculators.

Much like golf rangefinders, yet as a watch you quick and easy access to information by simply looking at your wrist.

Check out the list below for some of the most popular GPS golf watches on the market today.