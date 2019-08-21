11 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes for Home Fitness

The Schwinn IC3 stands out for its solid value. This indoor cycling bike by Schwinn appeals to users who want a dependable exercise bike for home workouts. The bike isn’t as technology-filled as some of its competitors, but you’ll find a large LCD console along with wireless heart rate monitoring.

A 40-pound flywheel provides plenty of resistance, even for more advanced users. You can make adjustments as needed with the resistance dial.

Dual SPD pedals allow you to use SPD clips or toe cages. An integrated multimedia holder keeps you entertained as you ride. Other highlights include a large water bottle holder, padded handlebars and a ventilated seat.