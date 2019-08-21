11 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes for Home Fitness

An indoor cycling bike is different from your average exercise bike. Most indoor cycling bikes are designed to mimic those found in your local studio or gym, complete with multi-way adjustable seats and handlebars, monitors that display stats as you go and a weighted flywheel for resistance.
Price: $499.00
Price: $1,995.00
Price: $799.99
Price: $239.00
Price: $2,248.00
Price: $1,099.00
Price: $289.00
Price: $219.99
Price: $169.99
Price: $298.00
Price: $299.00
1. Schwinn IC3
Price: $499.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Dual SPD pedals allow you to use SPD clips or toe cages
- Built-in multimedia holder
- Large 40-pound flywheel
- Some find the stock seat uncomfortable
- Screen isn't backlit
- A bit noisy with increased resistance
The Schwinn IC3 stands out for its solid value. This indoor cycling bike by Schwinn appeals to users who want a dependable exercise bike for home workouts. The bike isn’t as technology-filled as some of its competitors, but you’ll find a large LCD console along with wireless heart rate monitoring.
A 40-pound flywheel provides plenty of resistance, even for more advanced users. You can make adjustments as needed with the resistance dial.
Dual SPD pedals allow you to use SPD clips or toe cages. An integrated multimedia holder keeps you entertained as you ride. Other highlights include a large water bottle holder, padded handlebars and a ventilated seat.
2. Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle
Price: $1,995.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Unique frame shape mimics many road bikes
- Integrated media holder can fit most tablets
- Can access FTP zones, heart rate and more via the accompanying app
- Pricey
- Limited third party app compatibility
- Integrated computer is a bit primative
The Keiser M3i is worth the splurge if you’re looking for all the bells and whistles. Some riders consider this model the best indoor cycling bike for its uniquely shaped frame, which is comparable to various road bike frames.
You can raise up both the handlebars and seat simultaneously, which also allows the bike to accommodate riders ranging from 4’10” to 7 feet tall. Bluetooth technology enables you to connect with the accompanying app to view real-time heart rate and power output, FTP zones and more.
The bike, made in the U.S.A., features a pre-tensioned belt that doesn’t require adjustments over time. You can use your tablet to do virtual workouts or keep yourself entertained with a favorite TV show series as you ride.
Find more Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle information and reviews here.
3. Sole SB700 Bike
Price: $799.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Multi-way handlebar and seat adjustments
- Generous 48-pound flywheel
- Pedals come with toe straps
- Quite heavy
- Integrated computer is rather basic
- Handles aren't padded
If you’re looking for the best indoor cycling bike for a more realistic road experience, consider this model. The SB700 by Sole features a 48-pound flywheel for dependable, road-like resistance. Despite its larger size, the flywheel remains as quiet as possible, allowing you to sneak in workouts without disturbing others. Simply turn the resistance knob to increase or decrease resistance as you ride.
Powerful Kevlar brakes add to the riding experience. An integrated console displays stats such as RPM, distance, speed, calories burned and more. Multi-way handlebar and seat adjustments make the bike a suitable fit for riders of various sizes.
This indoor exercise bike comes with pedals with toe straps for added safety. The maximum weight capacity is 300 pounds.
4. Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike
Price: $239.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Stabilizers keep the bike secure during rides
- Adjustment knob lets you add and take away resistance as needed
- Adjustable seat and handlebars
- Doesn't have a digital monitor
- Chain drive makes it a bit loud compared to a belt drive
- Some struggle to move the handlebars up and down
This indoor cycling bike is a solid choice among budget shoppers. Finding enough resistance isn’t a challenge, as the bike has a 40-pound chrome flywheel. Another perk is its dual-resistance system. Simply use the adjustable knob to increase and decrease resistance as you ride.
The bike fits riders of various sizes thanks to its adjustable handlebars and seat. Stabilizers keep the bike secure and firmly planted on the ground, even during intense workouts.
Find more Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
5. Flywheel Home Exercise Bike
Price: $2,248.00
Pros:
Cons:
- New classes are added each day
- Comes with a free two-month subscription
- Thousands of live and pre-recorded workouts to choose from
- Requires specific shoes (sold separately)
- Monthly subscription required after trial period
- Expensive
This indoor exercise bike lets you complete your favorite studio workouts in the comfort of your own home. Instead of scrambling to make it to your class on time, you can simply hop on your bike and start to ride.
A built-in tablet provides an easy and convenient viewing space for your favorite workouts. You can save some money on a similar model if you already have your own device.
Workouts include videos by select Flywheel instructors around the country. You can narrow the options based on your preferred workout time, music genre, fitness level and more. New classes are added each day, in addition to the thousands of available existing live and recorded workout sessions. On-board digital stats let you closely monitor your workouts and even compete against others.
Both the seat and handlebars can be adjusted in many ways. The bike comes with weighted bars and dual water bottle holders. Look Delta-compatible shoes are required, and need to be purchased separately.
Bluetooth 4.0 technology supports most standard Bluetooth heart rate monitors and headphones. A free subscription is included for the first two months, but a continuing monthly subscription is required.
Find more Flywheel Home Exercise Bike information and reviews here.
6. Echelon Smart Connect EX-3
Price: $1,099.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Over 30 resistance levels
- Racing-style seat
- Console-based adjustments
- Trial subscription is only 14 days
- App could be improved
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
If you’re looking for a live studio experience, consider the Echelon Smart Connect EX-3. While the included trial is just for two weeks, you can easily extend your subscription. Once the bike is set up, you can use the accompanying app to access everything from live classes to scenic rides and more.
This indoor exercise bike doesn’t skimp on technology, and you’ll find a backlit Bluetooth display and a 2.4 USB charger. A choice of more than 30 resistance levels lets you customize workouts as you go. Other highlights include a smooth motor, precise magnetic resistance, a racing-style seat and console-based adjustments.
Find more Echelon Smart Connect EX-3 information and reviews here.
7. Cyclace Cycling Bike
Price: $289.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Seat adjusts in four ways
- Multi-function monitor
- Built-in wheels make it easier to move the bike
- Many competitors have a larger media holder
- Uncomfortable stock seat
- Flywheel is smaller than many competitors
This affordable indoor exercise bike has all the essentials for a satisfying home workout. The bike features a 36-pound flywheel and a belt drive system for a more accurate and quiet ride. You can simply turn the resistance knob as needed to adjust the resistance level.
The bike’s frame is durable and has a multi-layer design to protect against rust. The handlebars can be adjusted in two ways, while the seat is adjustable in four ways to fit riders of various sizes.
Other highlights include a built-in iPhone holder and a multi-function monitor. This indoor cycling bike has cage pedals and built-in wheels to move the bike when necessary.
Find more Cyclace Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
8. ANCHEER Indoor Cycling Bike (M6008)
Price: $219.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable padded seat
- Pedals come with adjustable straps
- LED monitor displays distance, calories and more
- Small display
- Users taller than 6' struggle to comfortably fit on the bike
- Several complaints of inaccurate computer readings
This indoor cycling bike from Ancheer offers a belt drive system and quick-stop braking at an affordable price. You’ll also get a handy tension knob to quickly and easily adjust the tension as needed during workouts.
The pedals have built-in adjustable straps to keep your feet steady as you ride. The padded seat is relatively wide and can be adjusted up, down, forward and back.
The bike also comes with an LED monitor, which displays calories, speed, distance and more. There’s also a built-in phone bracket. Built-in front wheels make it easier to move the bike around when necessary.
Find more ANCHEER Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
9. Merax Deluxe Indoor Cycling Bike
Price: $169.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity is 330 pounds
- Tension can be adjusted by turning a knob
- Ideal for beginners
- Flywheel isn't very heavy
- Uncomfortable stock seat
- Expect some squeaks and rattles
If you’re looking for the best indoor cycling bike on a tight budget, consider this Merax bicycle. The bike, which has a 22-pound flywheel, is ideal for beginners and those who don’t intend to use it on a daily basis. Aside from its affordable price tag, the bike stands out most for its generous 330-pound weight capacity.
The saddle is adjustable up and down and side to side. You’ll also get an on-board LCD monitor to track your calories, distance, speed and total workout time. Built-in wheels make it easier to transport the bike as needed.
Find more Merax Deluxe Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
10. poodoo Indoor Cycling Bike
Price: $298.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Resistance knobs
- Fully adjustable seat and handlebars
- Multi-function LCD display
- Flywheel isn't very heavy
- LCD display is small
- A bit heavy for moving around
Budget shoppers will appreciate the overall value with this exercise bike. The bike has a 26-pound flywheel along with a steel frame for stability. There is a weight limit of 280 pounds.
Both the seat and handlebars are fully adjustable for a more comfortable riding experience. Convenient resistance knobs let you quickly adjust the resistance levels and apply the brakes as you ride.
here’s also a multi-function LCD display to track speed, distance, calories, workout time and more. The bike also has an integrated water bottle holder and transportation wheels. Cage pedals keep feet from slipping during workouts.
Find more poodoo Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
11. L NOW Indoor Cycling Bike
Price: $299.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Integrated smartphone holder
- Belt-drive mechanism provides a smooth ride
- Sturdy steel frame
- Not ideal for riders over 6' tall
- Doesn't have a tablet holder
- Monitor doesn't display cadence
A belt-driven mechanism promises smooth and quiet workouts. The bike has a 22-pound flywheel along with a sturdy steel frame. You can easily adjust the resistance level with the twist of a knob.
A built-in LCD monitor provides all the essentials you need to keep track of your workouts, including calories, distance, speed, time and more. The bike has a four-way adjustable seat and holds up to 280 pounds. There’s also a multi-grip handlebar and an integrated phone holder.
Cage pedals are included, along with wheels for transporting the bike.
Find more L NOW Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
Spinning, sometimes referred to as indoor cycling, isn't as accessible as running or even hiking. However, it can provide an intense and rewarding workout.
Spinning is referred to as the optimal cardio workout in this TIME article. According to the same source, spinning has been shown to increase lung and heart capacity. It's also comparable to a treadmill in terms of intensity, but without the impact.
If you're new to indoor cycling bikes, certain features help set them apart from your average exercise bike. Indoor cycling bikes often have adjustable handlebars and seats, along with multi-position handlebars for sitting and standing. Most indoor cycling bikes are built for a combination of sitting and standing, which makes workouts more intense, not to mention less boring.
One Chicago Tribune article features several handy tips to get the most out of your indoor cycling workout. For starters, you'll want to have enough resistance to avoid bouncing. Not only does this make your workout less effective, it can also strain your knees. It's also best to stand with a slight bend in your hips to keep your torso slightly forward, rather than vertical. Doing so gives you more power and keeps pressure off of your knees and lower back.
