9 Best Pilates Reformers for Home Fitness

You can spend anywhere from a hundred to several thousand dollars on a Pilates reformers for home fitness. Take a look at the best Pilates reformers below to find the right fit for your budget and lifestyle.
1. AeroPilates Premier ReformerPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to adjust the pulley risers
- Works well for all abilities
- Includes a stand riser
- Doesn't fold up for storage
- Some complaints that the included DVDs don't work
- Foot bar isn't adjustable
The AeroPilates Premier Reformer stands out for its overall value. The machine is advanced enough for more experienced users, yet works equally well for beginners. The reformer comes with an exercise chart if you need a bit more guidance.
Highlights include adjustable resistance with four cords along with a taller rebounder. The foot bar is padded and is wide enough to feel comfortable during any movements with your hands or feet. The foot and hand straps are also covered by fuzzy material for added comfort.
When adjustments are necessary, you can quickly and easily move the pulley risers to four height settings. The included stand raises the reformer off the ground so that you can complete a broader range of exercises. An adjustable head and neck pillow can be moved to various positions to make workouts more comfortable.
Find more AeroPilates Premier Reformer information and reviews here.
2. Balanced Body Studio ReformerPrice: $3,395.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Frame measures 41 inches long
- Secure and comfortable neoprene handles
- Can be adjusted to three heights
- Pricey
- Not very portable
- Foot straps aren't padded
This studio reformer commands a premium price tag, but it has a lot to offer. For starters, this Pilates machine is made with a durable and stylish maple frame. The frame measures 41 inches long, which provides plenty of gliding room.
Choppy rides aren’t an issue thanks to a precision carriage tracking system. Neoprene handles provide a secure and comfortable grip during workouts. Cotton material on the foot straps cushions the feet during various exercises.
You can adjust the reformer to three heights, including down. Shoulder rests add an element of comfort. This reformer is made in the U.S. and comes with a workout DVD.
Find more Balanced Body Studio Reformer information and reviews here.
3. Pilates Power Gym ProPrice: $469.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suitable for users up to 6'4"
- Comes with three DVDs
- Built-in wheels for storage
- Doesn't glide as smoothly as some higher-end models
- Foot straps feel flimsy
- Limited rebound
Pilates Power Gym Pro is a mini reformer that’s just the right size for many home gyms. Despite its compact size, the reformer can hold up to 300 pounds and fits users up to 6’4″. It’s also versatile and has multiple resistance settings, with several incline levels and power cords. This reformer caters equally to beginners and more advanced athletes.
If you’re new to Pilates, pop in the included DVD for beginners to get started. Two additional DVDs are available if you need some extra guidance. Built-in wheels make it easier to transport and move this Pilates machine out of the way.
Find more Pilates Power Gym Pro information and reviews here.
4. Stamina AeroPilates Pro XP 557Price: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long aluminum rails
- Stylish oak wood trim
- Comes with high density shoulder pads
- Doesn't come with headrest cushions
- Nothing to hold the handles in place
- Foot bar isn't padded
The Stamina AeroPilates Pro XP 557 has a lot to offer, from adjustable spring resistance to a large cardio rebounder so that you can complete a broader range of exercises. The reformer catches the eye with its stylish oakwood trim. There’s also a padded black platform. The footbar is removable and adjustable.
The longer the platform, the more space you have to complete your favorite exercises. This reformer is equipped with an aluminum that’s nine inches longer than many of its competitors. High density foam shoulder pads provide plenty of cushioning during workouts.
Find more Stamina AeroPilates Pro XP 557 information and reviews here.
5. Balanced Body Pilates IQ ReformerPrice: $1,995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sets up in seconds
- Streaming workout video included
- Quick-release knobs to adjust the footbar
- Doesn't come with a stand
- Assembly can be time-consuming
- A bit heavy
The IQ Reformer offers professional-level features, such as quick-release knobs for footbar adjustments and a smooth carriage ride. This reformer is also easy to store and move when necessary.
In fact, you can even store it upright. One set of wheels makes it easy to maneuver the reformer under a bed, while the second set of wheels lets you store it upright. A streaming workout video is included.
Find more Balanced Body Pilates IQ Reformer information and reviews here.
6. Beverly Hills Fitness Supreme Toning TowerPrice: $268.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Arrives fully assembled
- Lightweight steel frame
- Extra coil set is included for more resistance
- Mat may be a bit short for taller users
- Included workouts aren't very comprehensive
- A bit heavy for moving out of the way
The Supreme Toning Tower comes fully assembled and is ready to go right out of the box. It also folds up easily for storage or when you need to move it out of the way. Compared with the base model, this version includes an extra coil set for increased resistance.
Despite its lightweight construction, the streel frame is sturdy enough to support various exercises to help tone your core, arms and legs. If you could use a bit of assistance, simply watch one of the included DVDs or online workouts.
Find more Beverly Hills Fitness Supreme Toning Tower information and reviews here.
7. Merrithew at Home SPX Reformer BundlePrice: $2,799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three available headrest positions
- Includes two workout DVDs
- Easy to adjust resistance levels
- Not stackable
- Shoulder rests can't be removed
- Some users wish there was more padding
You can easily vary the resistance levels during workouts on this reformer, which includes several springs. Choose between four full-tension and a half-tension spring for personalized resistance. The reformer also comes with a multi-position foot bar.
Thick foam cushioning provides ample support and plenty of comfort during your workouts. A reformer box is included, along with two workout DVDs and a roll-up pole. Shoulder rests are included. There are also three headrest positions to accommodate different body sizes.
Find more Merrithew at Home SPX Reformer Bundle information and reviews here.
8. AeroPilates Reformer 287Price: $250.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded platform makes workouts more comfortable
- Entry-level machine with all the basics
- Folds up for easy storage
- Rebounder not included
- May not offer enough resistance for more experienced Pilates students
- Not the smoothest glide
The AeroPilates Reformer 287 is a budget-friendly machine for beginners. The entry-level machine has everything you need for an at-home workout, including three cords for customized resistance. You can use this Pilates reformer for whole-body exercises, including the core and lower body.
The platform is padded for extra comfort as you work out. The machine also comes with an adjustable headrest, a padded footbar and a textured standing platform. You’ll also find foam shoulder pads and foam grips. Not only does the reformer fold up, it also has wheels for easy portability.
Find more AeroPilates Reformer 287 information and reviews here.
9. Balanced Body Allegro 2 ReformerPrice: $3,340.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for professional and home use
- Quick-release lever for instant rope adjustments
- Seamless carriage provides a smooth ride
- Expensive
- Very heavy
- Doesn't fold up for storage
The Allegro 2 is highly adjustable and user-friendly for an uninterrupted workout flow. It also works just as well for beginners as it does for experienced users. The reformer can be raised up to 15 inches, which not only expands the number of exercises you can do, but also makes it easier to get on and off the reformer.
The reformer also has a seamless carriage for a smooth ride. Removable shoulder rests make the machine even more versatile. This machine is durable enough for professional and home use.
Other highlights include a built-in standing platform, a quick-release lever for instant rope adjustments and full padding for the feet and hands. This Pilates reformer comes with two DVDs, including one for beginners.
Find more Balanced Body Allegro 2 Reformer information and reviews here.
One of the most renowned pieces of Pilates equipment is the reformer. According to Club Pilates, the reformer is considered one of the original pieces of Pilates equipment, and is named after founder Joseph Pilates.
If you're new to Pilates or you have yet to try out a reformer, the equipment can seem a bit daunting at first. Fortunately, it doesn't often take long to master.
Portable reformers are becoming increasingly popular in home gyms, and are designed to mimic the equipment you'll find in many classes. While there are variations among reformers, each machine has several standard components.
The first is the carriage, which is essentially a moving platform. The carriage is attached by a set of springs so that you can quickly and efficiently customize the amount of resistance for each move. You'll also find long straps with handles. These straps can be used for upper and lower body exercises.
Most reformers have adjustable parts to accommodate different body sizes and types. Pilates is a full-body workout that provides numerous benefits. Most notably, it tones the abs, back, arms and legs. Fitness Magazine suggests that Pilates can also ease back pain, especially in those who suffer from chronic lower back pain. It's also easy on the joints and can improve flexibility.
