9 Best Pilates Reformers for Home Fitness

The AeroPilates Premier Reformer stands out for its overall value. The machine is advanced enough for more experienced users, yet works equally well for beginners. The reformer comes with an exercise chart if you need a bit more guidance.

Highlights include adjustable resistance with four cords along with a taller rebounder. The foot bar is padded and is wide enough to feel comfortable during any movements with your hands or feet. The foot and hand straps are also covered by fuzzy material for added comfort.

When adjustments are necessary, you can quickly and easily move the pulley risers to four height settings. The included stand raises the reformer off the ground so that you can complete a broader range of exercises. An adjustable head and neck pillow can be moved to various positions to make workouts more comfortable.