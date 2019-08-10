11 Best Pool Cues for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re new to the game of pool (or billiards), you’ve probably figured out that it’s not as easy as it looks. And like any sport, you don’t need to rush into it and buy the most expensive equipment available believing that’ll turn you into a pro overnight. If you’re a beginner, you’ll need to learn the game and technique first. If you’re a new or casual player, you’ll probably want to start with something simple. And, of course, at a reasonable price.
So what are the best pool cues for beginners? We’ve come up with a list below to help you make your decision a bit easier. Keep reading to see our recommendations of the most popular pool sticks available today.
1. Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool CuesPrice: $84.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in a set of 4, each with different weights (18, 19, 20, 21 ounces)
- Made of hardwood Canadian maple for added durability and strength
- 13mm fiber ferrule leather tip (glue on) and Irish linen wraps
- Some users felt the tips were too hard
- Irish Linen wrap handles are sometimes prone to unraveling
- On the pricey side
Iszy Billiards’ 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Cue Sticks come in a set of 4, all measuring 58 inches. Each cue also has a different weight at 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounces. This is will come in handy for new players as you can use all of them to get a feel of what weight works best for you. And the fact that there are 4 sticks in the bundle means it’s perfect for families.
Each is made of durable Canadian maple wood and feature a 13mm fiber ferrule with glue-on leather tips. The two pieces attach with a steel joint and all of the cues have Irish linen wraps on the handles for added comfort and grip. This set is available in 7 different color styles.
Iszy Billiards is a reputable company and has some of the best pool cues for beginners.
Find more Iszy Billiards 58-Inch 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue Billiard Table Sticks — Set of 4 information and reviews here.
2. EastPoint Sports Deluxe Wood Billiard CuePrice: $21.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-piece with aluminum joint system for easy attachment
- Nylon grip offers comfort and better control
- Excellent curing to help prevent warping
- Some users felt the tip wasn’t very good quality
- Some users said grip unraveled after a short time
- Doesn't include a case
The Deluxe Wood Billiard Cue from Eastwood Sports is a durable and high-performance stick that comes at a bargain price. It’s a 2-piece cue with an aluminum joint system to attach it. It’s available in solid maple or wood, and each measures 57 inches. The wood cue weighs 19 ounces, the solid maple 19.1.
Both the maple and wood sticks have nylon handles which promote a solid grip and comfort. The wood stick has two-tone colors with vivid decals, while the Canadian maple cue is thoroughly cured to help prevent warping. The maple cue has a high performance rating.
Find more EastPoint Sports Deluxe Wood Billiard Cue information and reviews here.
3. Players Pool Cue SetPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Madw of North American Hard Rock Maple with four-prong construction
- There is a linen ring around the base of the cue which helps prevent cracking
- The high-impact fiber ferrule has a lifetime guarantee
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they warped too easily
- Might be too long for younger players
Available in sets of 4 or 8 sticks, the Player Cue Set are made of 100 percent North American Hard Rock Maple, ensuring long-lasting life. Each cue has true four-prong construction which helps get solid contact on every shot.
Each cue is 58 inches long and features a high gloss finish to help prevent fading and warping. Other highlights include the high-impact fiber ferrule that has a lifetime guarantee and Premium Elk Master tips that are pre-shaped and scuffed. There are also linen rings around the base of the cue to help cut down in cracking.
These are ideal for home or commercial use. They are 1-piece sticks and come in weights of 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounces.
Find more Players Pool Cue Set information and reviews here.
4. Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Pool House CuePrice: $12.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Covered in 9 coats of varnish to prevent warping
- 13mm Le Pro leather tip
- Excellent grip thanks to the solid wood construction
- Some users felt the wood was too light and fragile
- Some users felt the sticks warped too easily
- Doesn't include a case
The Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Billiard/Pool House Cue is geared toward the entry-level and casual player, but designed for high volume use. It’s one-piece and made of durable hardwood, then covered in 9 coats of varnish to prevent warping. Or, in other words, to ensure the pool stick maintains its straightness. A warped cue will lead to inconsistent, weak shots.
The stick is available in 4 different sizes. The 36-inch, also known as the “shorty,” and the 48-inch are best for smaller hands, children, and pool tables in tight spaces, while the 52- and 57-inch sticks are suited for adults. The cue weights will vary depending on the size.
The cue is complete with a 13mm Le Pro leather tip and an ABS bumper at the bottom of the butt.
Find more Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Pool House Cue information and reviews here.
5. AB Earth 2-Piece Pool CuePrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of Canadian AAAA Maple, which has dried naturally for 2 years
- Irish linen wrap for ergonomic grip and comfort
- Decorative, colorful decals on butt add to the stylish design
- Some might find the Irish linen wrap a little slippery
- Some users thought the tip wasn’t durable
- Some felt the cue warped too quickly
Each cue features a 13mm glue-on tip with a high-density ferrule (which is the white piece just below the tip), a quality wood shaft and an Irish Linen wrap on the handles.
The cue is available in 15 different color patterns and each is 57 inches long. The weight will vary between 19 and 21 ounces, depending on the style you choose. And each butt is artfully decorated for a stylish look. The purchase also includes a 1-year quality warranty.
Find more AB Earth 2-Piece Pool Cue/Pool Stick Ergonomic Design Hardwood Canadian Maple Billiard Cue information and reviews here.
6. Mizerak Shorty Cue, 40 InchPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for tables in tight spaces or smaller children
- Great for jump shots
- 1-piece construction features a 12mm ferrule with a leather tip
- Probably best suited for tighter spaces and beginners only
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some users felt the tip wasn't very effective
The “Shorty” Cue from Mizerak isn’t for everyone, but there are moments when everyone can use it. At just 40 inches long (and it weighs just under 10 ounces), the one-piece stick perfect for young children who are just learning how to play. The kids can learn proper form and gain some experience then move to a longer cue.
But it can also come in handy for adults. If you’re playing on a table in a tight spot like close to a wall, the longer sticks can be detrimental to your shots, so this cue might be more useful. And the shorty can be used on jump shots as the smaller size is easier to control. It’s made of hardwood and has a 12mm ferrule with a leather tip.
Find more Mizerak Shorty Cue, 40 Inch information and reviews here.
7. Valley House Bar Pool Cue SticksPrice: $194.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polycarbonate high density ferrule for maximum feel on contact
- Designed to last over time
- Each stick is a different weight (18, 19, 20, 21 ounces)
- Some users reported they didn’t receive sticks with described weights
- On the pricey side
- Wood construction not as durable as Maple wood
The Valley-Dynamo House Bar Pool Sticks is another set ideal for families as you have the option to get 4 or 8 cues. Each stick is 58 inches long. If you get the 4-pack, you’ll receive an 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounce stick. If you choose the 8-cue bundle, you’ll get 2 of each weight.
Each stick is 1-piece and made of durable, high quality wood. They also feature a polycarbonate, high density ferrule with a 13mm glue-on tip. Whether you’re at home or out on the town playing, the Valley pool cues are sure to have you at the top of your game.
Find more Valley House Bar Pool Cue Sticks information and reviews here.
8. Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool CuePrice: $33.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of hardwood Canadian maple for added durability
- Steel joint makes it easy to attach and detach
- Features 13mm fiber ferrule with a glue-on leather tip
- Some users felt the cue warped too quickly
- Some users felt the factory tip was too hard
- Stick is 58 inches, so it might be too long for shorter players
The Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue is solidly-built. It comes in a variety of options so the beginners can get a feel of what stick they’re most comfortable and consistent with. While all of the cues are 58 inches long, the available weights of the cues are 18 ounces, 19 ounces, 20 ounces, and 21 ounces.
Each stick is made of hardwood Canadian maple wood and attaches with a steel joint. They also feature a 13mm fiber ferrule, a glue-on tip, an Irish Linen wrap on the handle, and a protective bumper at the bottom of the butt.
Find more Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue information and reviews here.
9. Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue KitPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a cue carry bag, shaft and joint protectors, and a billiard towel
- Durable carbon fiber ferrule for excellent feel
- Attaches with a stainless steel joint and has Irish linen wraps
- 21 ounce weight might be too heavy for some
- On the pricey side for 1 pool stick
- Some users felt the cue warped too quickly
The Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue Kit not only includes a quality pool stick, but it includes a few other bonus items. You’ll get a billiards towel, a blue carrying case, and shaft and joint protectors. So everything you need to take your game on the road and to be sure your cue is protected. So when it comes to full kits, the Cuesol bundle is one of the best pool cues for beginners.
The 57-inch stick weighs 21 ounces and is available in 4 different color styles. It’s a durable cue with the butt being made of dried hardwood and the shaft is kiln dried North American maple wood.
Other features include a stainless steel joint for easy attaching, a carbon fiber ferrule with 13mm layered leather tip, an Irish Linen wrap handle, and attractive finish and designs on the butt.
Find more Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue Kit information and reviews here.
10. Billiard Depot 57-Inch Pool Cue BundlePrice: $75.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The high density ferrule is designed for durability and performance
- The true four-prong one-piece style helps getting solid contact
- The hard wood butts and shafts help with durability
- Some users felt all the included cues weren't standard weight
- Some users said they received cues that weren't straight
- Some users felt the tips weren't very durable
This set of 6 pool cues from Billiard Depot are ideal for residential use as they feature a true four-prong, one-piece design.
The top features include 13mm glued on leather tips, high density ferrules, and hard wood butts and shafts for extra durability.
Each cue measures 57 inches and has the standard weight (19 ounces).
Find more Billiard Depot 57-Inch Pool Cue Bundle information and reviews here.
11. TGA Sports 2-Piece Hardwood Pool Cue SetPrice: $60.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel center joint securely keeps the 2 pieces together
- The timber/wood core helps with spin and power
- 2-piece construction makes them easy to transport and store
- Only available in 1 weight (19 ounces)
- If you prefer a 1-piece cue, this set probably isn't for you
- Some users experienced durability issues
The TGA Sports pool cues are highlighted by its 2-piece construction which feature a stainless steel center joint that easily screws on and off.
Two-piece cues are also easy to transport and store, while providing a professional feel and style.
Other highlights include glued on 13mm tips as well as the timber/wood core construction helps you get a better feel, high spin, and more power on contact.
There are 10 different bundles you can get, and each cue measures 58 inches and weighs 19 ounces (standard weight).
Find more TGA Sports 2-Piece Hardwood Pool Cue Set information and reviews here.
