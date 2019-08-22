6 Best Youth Football Helmets: Compare, Buy & Save

The best youth football helmets should provide these two main functions — protection and comfort.
And, yes, style is also important. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the NFL or Pee Wee leagues, you need to look the part.
So we’ve come up with a list of some of the most popular youth football helmets available today from some of the top producers like Schutt, Riddell, and Light. And they all meet the grade of the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), which most leagues require.
Keep reading below to see what helmet is the right choice for you.
1. Riddell SpeedFlex Youth Football HelmetPros:
Cons:
- Patented PSIP research on the side of the helmet helps prevent injury on side helmet impact
- Flexliner interior is designed to conform to head shapes for maximum comfort
- Flex System is designed to help reduce impact force on helmet and facemask
- On the pricey side
- Some users might have trouble adjusting the chin strap
- Only 1 face mask style and color available
The SpeedFlex Youth Helmet from Riddell boasts some innovative technology to ensure safety and comfort when on the football field.
Some of the model’s top highlights include the Flex System, which is featured in the helmet’s shell, face mask, and face mask attachment system and it helps absorb shock and reduce force on impact; the Quick Release system that allows the face mask to quickly detach with a press of the button; the Ratchet-Loc system that makes the chin strap easy to adjust while supplying a secure fit; and the Flexliner interior which conforms to your head shape for maximum comfort.
The SpeedFlex, which is available in sizes Small to Extra Large, includes a chin strap and face mask, making it easy to attach mouthguards to it.
2. Schutt Sports Vengeance A3+ Youth Football HelmetPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features TPU cushioning, which helps absorb more shock on impact across a wider area
- The Surefit lateral liner helps you get a custom, comfortable fit
- Lower profile shell design cuts down on weight, while still providing maximum protection
- Doesn't include a face mask
- It's an older model, yet still quite popular
- Not all sizes available in all colors or limited quantities
Schutt Sports is well known in the football helmet industry, and their Vengeance A3+ has been one of the more popular models over the years thanks to its performance and sleek style.
It’s protected by TPU cushioning, which helps absorb shock on impact around a wider area for added protection. The A3+ has a patented Surefit lateral liner designed to give you a custom, comfortable fit, while the raised brow design deflects impacts away and helps disperse force near the front of the helmet. It also features inter-link jaw pads that are mechanically attached to the helmet so you’ll get a more secure fit on the sides.
While it doesn’t come with a Schutt face mask, it does include a soft, black chin strap and is available in 14 vibrant colors.
3. Light Helmets LS1 Youth Football HelmetPrice: $325.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses Armor Foam interior (invented by NASA) absorbs the impact instead of redirecting it to other parts of the helmet
- The composite shell is very light but very-strong and protective
- The only non-plastic NOCSAE-certified helmet in the industry
- On the pricey side
- Not all colors and/or sizes might be available
- It doesn't have an inflatable material, if that's what you prefer
The LS1 from Light Helmets prides itself on innovative technology and unique materials which hope to make it one of the best youth football helmets on the market today.
- It has a composite shell that is very light and strong — the helmet weighs about 2.5 pounds, almost the weight of a regular one. The interior features Armor Foam — originally invented by NASA — which is designed to absorb impact rather than redirecting it to other parts of the helmet. As Light puts it. they use “technology only seen in auto racing, advanced fighter jets, and other military applications.”
- The facemask is made of chrome-moly and that helps to balance the helmet to make movements easier so you can concentrate what’s going on during play on the football field. It’s available in 8 different colors and multiple sizes.
- The helmet is also getting rave reviews from independent testers. It got a Five Star Rating by Virginia Tech and is scheduled to be tested with the NFL. It’s also the only non-plastic NOCSAE-certified helmet currently available.
4. Schutt Sports Recruit Hybrid Youth Football HelmetPrice: $81.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Protective TPU cushioning in the crown and front areas of the helmet
- Protective D30 technology on the sides and back
- Inter-Link jaw pads are mechanically attached
- Some colors and/or sizes might temporarily be out of stock
- Doesn't come with a facemask; you'll have to buy that separately
- Helmet doesn't have an inflatable interior
Schutt’s second model to make the list is the Recruit Hybrid, which is highlighted by its shock absorption and protection.
The front and crown of the helmet is features TPU cushioning, while the sides and back have D30, a high quality shock absorbing technology that provides maximum protection.
The Recruit Hybrid has non-inflatable interior comfort liners and Inter-Link jaw pads which are mechanically attached to the helmet.
It is available in over 15 colors and in sizes 2X-Small through Extra Large.
5. Riddell Victor Youth HelmetPros:
Cons:
- Patented side impact protection (PSIP) helps reduce the forces from side impacts
- Removable, moisture-resistant liner cover with antimicrobial properties
- The fitted liner system provides comfort and stability
- On the pricey side
- It's only available in 1 color
- If you prefer an inflatable interior, you might want to look at another model
The Riddell Victory Youth Football Helmet is highlighted by its patented side impact protection (PSIP). This research-based technology helps reduce the forces from side impacts on the jaw. It also has inflatable jaw pads to get extra padding and comfort, side shell extensions, and side liner extensions — all designed to combine to provide maximum protection.
Other highlights include a removable, moisture-resistant liner cover that antimicrobial properties to help with minimizing bacteria growth and odor, extending the life of the helmet. The shell is constructed of durable ABS plastic.
The fitted interior liner system provides maximum comfort, shock absorption, and a secure fit.
6. Schutt Sports Youth AiR Standard V Football HelmetPrice: $111.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- EPP and EVA foam liner system for maximum comfort and shock absorption
- Air Maxx TPU jaw pads for mandible protection
- Helmet shell made from durable and protective ABS plastic
- Despite the name, it's not an air helmet -- the interior is padding
- Not all colors and/or sizes might be available
- It is an older model
Schutt’s AiR Standard V is one of the best football helmets as it’s loaded with maximum shock absorption, comfort, and style.
The outer shell is made of durable ABS plastic, while the interior combines expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam padding and a sized liner system constructed of EVA foam; all of which to combine for excellent protection. There are also air channels for extra breathability. The Air Maxx TPU jaw pads are vinyl covered and have TPU cushioning for top-notch side protection.
There are multiple colors available and most models come with both a facemask and chin strap, though there are exceptions.
