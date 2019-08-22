6 Best Youth Football Helmets: Compare, Buy & Save

The best youth football helmets should provide these two main functions — protection and comfort.

And, yes, style is also important. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the NFL or Pee Wee leagues, you need to look the part.

So we’ve come up with a list of some of the most popular youth football helmets available today from some of the top producers like Schutt, Riddell, and Light. And they all meet the grade of the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), which most leagues require.

Keep reading below to see what helmet is the right choice for you.