BMW Championship Betting Odds: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy Atop Board

Two of the top three leaders in the FedExCup standings are listed as co-favorites to win this week’s BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club, as the playoffs continue with the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

Brooks Koepka is the leader with 2,980 points, and he is listed at +800 odds (bet $100 to win $800) to take home his first BMW Championship along with 2012 winner Rory McIlroy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. McIlroy is third in the FedExCup standings with 2,670 points.

In between Koepka and McIlroy is Patrick Reed (2,774) after he won the Northern Trust Open last week, which was the first event of the FedExCup playoffs. Reed picked up his first victory on the PGA Tour since winning the Masters last year, missing the cut in five tournaments since then. He is set at +2200 on the golf odds to win the BMW Championship behind a number of others looking to earn 2,000 points in the second playoff event.

Jon Rahm is the +1000 third choice at online sports betting sites and just missed winning the Northern Trust Open last week. Rahm tied for third with Harold Varner III behind second-place finisher Abraham Ancer, who moved from 67th to eighth in the FedExCup standings for one of the biggest jumps of the week. Varner III catapulted 73 spots from 102nd to 29th.

However, it is worth noting that neither Ancer (+8000) nor Varner III (+12500) are considered strong bets as noticeable long shots to win the BMW Championship.

In between Reed and Rahm on the BMW Championship odds are some more strong contenders to win the tournament in Dustin Johnson (+1400), Justin Thomas (+1400), Justin Rose (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+2000) and Webb Simpson (+2000). Of that group, Johnson is the only one to previously win the BMW Championship, doing so twice (2010 and 2016).

Johnson tied for 24th in the Northern Trust Open and ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1,819 points while Cantlay is sixth with 1,957.

Cantlay tied for 12th in the Northern Trust Open along with Thomas, Rose tied for 10th and Simpson tied for 18th. Simpson and Rose also immediately follow Johnson in the FedExCup standings, ranking 11th and 12th, respectively. Thomas is ranked 15th.

