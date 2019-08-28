Jake Butt’s NFL Career Could Be in Jeopardy After Latest Setback

Jake Butt has appeared in just three regular season games since entering the NFL in 2017. It may be a while before he plays another — if ever.

The Denver Broncos‘ tight end experienced his latest setback with his surgically-repaired left knee, head coach Vic Fangio announced Tuesday, prompting discussion surrounding Butt’s gloomy future prospects.

“When he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again,” Fangio said. “It’s just something we’re going to have to deal with here. He won’t play in this game and he may miss some time.”

Butt is attempting to return from three ACL surgeries in his football career, dating back to his time at Michigan, where he tore the ligament during the school’s January 2017 bowl game. A fifth-round pick, Butt’s draft stock plummeted due to his balky ACL. He missed his entire rookie campaign as Denver opted to “redshirt” the 6-foot-6, 250-pound pass-catcher.

Butt returned to action in 2018, and after leapfrogging Jeff Heuerman on the depth chart, he opened the year as the Broncos’ TE1. He lasted three games and eight receptions before again sustaining an ACL tear, putting into doubt his NFL future.

Speaking in March, however, Butt expressed confidence about getting healthy — and staying healthy. Not merely because of his motivation, or the Broncos’ careful medical plan, but because of something the last surgeon discovered when examining his knee.

“Kind of just a little fact here, when they went in and did my surgery last time, there’s a notch where your ACL attaches and the tighter the notch, the more friction,” Butt said. “And the more friction, the more likely you are to tear it. Well, the doctor that did it said I had the tightest notches he’d ever seen by a professional athlete. So much so that he called the original doctor that did the original surgery on my right side, and he said the same thing. That’s a genetic thing and it kind of put me more likely to tear my ACL. But they were able to scope those things out. They gave me a little extra room to play around with, so that kind of really gives me confidence going forward. Once I get this thing rehabbed, what I can’t control has been taken care of. It’s just about getting healthy and staying healthy at this point.”

After spending this past offseason on the sidelines, eased slowly into team workouts and practices, Butt made his 2019 preseason debut in last Saturday’s loss to the Rams, catching two passes for 17 yards. He emerged scathed from the contest, and alarm bells immediately sounded.

The panic wasn’t for naught, unfortunately. Butt will undergo a “minor” procedure on his left knee Thursday, NFL Network’s James Palmer reports. And, as his colleague, Ian Rapoport, put it: “Described as minor. But considering what he’s been through, noteworthy.

Future in Doubt

It appears the Broncos will mothball Butt for the foreseeable future. 9News’ Mike Klis says placing Butt on injured reserve/designated to return, which would force him to miss the first eight regular season games, is an option. But it’s not a slam-dunk as Denver has only two short-term IR slots available and several candidates apart from the veteran pass-catcher.

Fangio was guarded upon receiving a question about Butt’s immediate status, whether he’d make the 53-man roster when it’s finalized Saturday afternoon. He allowed that IR and his outright release are possibilities.