Freddie Kitchens Has Hilarious Response to Baker Mayfield’s Beer Chug

So far in his Cleveland Browns career, Baker Mayfield has wowed on the field, breaking the rookie passing touchdown record in just 13 games and giving the franchise hope that they found “their guy” at the QB position for the foreseeable future.

However, Mayfield’s most impressive highlight in Cleveland came over the weekend at an MLB game, when the QB bit open a beer and shotgunned it, getting the crowd on their feet and helping rally the Indians to a 7-2 victory.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens took notice of Mayfield’s incredible ability.

“It was very impressive,” Kitchens said with a smile. “I’d be worried about my tooth.”

He was then asked if he could pull it off, quickly responding with a “no” telling reporters he doesn’t drink beer anymore — which wasn’t quite the truth.

“That’s a lie,” Kitchens said, drawing giggles from the media scrum. “I told you all I wouldn’t lie. That’s a lie.”

#Browns Freddie Kitchens gives his take on Baker Mayfield’s chugging a beer at the #Indians game pic.twitter.com/v94fPawXOT — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) August 5, 2019

Baker Mayfield Goes Viral After Shotgunning a Beer at Indians Game

Coming off of the Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, Mayfield was in need of a little hydration, leading to the epic beer chuggin’ moment.

Following the chug, Mayfield emphatically pointed to the back of his Francisco Lindor jersey, pumping up the crowd further. The moment helped spark the Indians team on the field, as Lindor punctuated a big rally with a three-run homer, helping Cleveland win 7-2.

"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

The internet reacted in a hurry to Mayfield’s antics, including Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, who went viral in his own right this offseason for his chug at a Bucks game.

“Like a proud father seeing this,” he wrote, with the hashtag “respect.”

The Indians were quick to react to the video, putting out a mock Colin Cowherd segment.

“I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, (Baker Mayfield)? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film.” – Colin Cowherd (probably).”

Baker Mayfield Has MVP Expectation in Second Season

In just 13 starts last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and broke the rookie touchdown record, accounting for 27 passing scores. The Browns finished 7-8-1 and won five of their final seven games.

Now with Odell Beckham Jr. linking up with Jarvis Landry in the Browns wide receiver corps, Mayfield has been considered by many to be an MVP candidate.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein is one of those believers. He named Mayfield his No. 3 MVP candidate behind only Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers.

“Mayfield won’t fail. He can’t fail. He has the talent, moxie, work ethic, accuracy and leadership skills to push the Browns to the playoffs,” Schein wrote of Mayfield.

The Browns are also relying on Mayfield as a leader on the team. He has been vocal in the role during training camp, even going on a expletive-laden tirade following a failed scramble drill. However, he’s made a big impression on the group, most notably Beckham.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

The Browns kick off their preseason against the Washington Redskins on Aug. 8.

