Browns Sign Former Texans, Eagles Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have added another playmaker to their talented receiving corps, and it’s once again a high-profile name. While quarterback-turned-wide receiver Braxton Miller hasn’t found a ton of success at the NFL level to this point, his upside appears to have caught the eye of the Browns.

As the team announced Wednesday, they signed Miller and waived tight end Mik’Quan Deane in a corresponding move.

Miller played both quarterback and wide receiver during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes in college and was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the span of his collegiate career, he threw for 5,295 yards and 52 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He also tacked on 3,315 rushing yards and 33 scores on the ground.

Following Miller’s move to wide receiver in his senior season, the 6-foot-2 playmaker did a bit of everything. He caught 25 passes for 340 yards and three scores while adding on 261 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Follow the Heavy on Browns Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Braxton Miller’s NFL Career & Stats

While it was expected that there would be a learning curve for Miller after playing just one season at wide receiver in college, he still managed to have production early on in his career. After the Houston Texans selected him in the third round, he proceeded to catch 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown over 10 games played as a rookie.

Miller saw action in 11 games during the 2017 season with Houston and caught 19 passes for 162 yards with score. He was waived by the Texans in September of 2018 and shortly after landed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of their practice squad. He remained with the team until mid-August, and after being waived, the Browns have opted to take a flier on the 26-year-old.

It’s unknown what his chances of making the Browns’ 53-man roster look like, but there’s certainly plenty of talent at the position for Cleveland heading into the season.

Browns Wide Receiver Depth

Even going beyond the obvious top names in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, the Browns have a number of talented players at wideout. Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins and Jaelen Strong are among the names who come to mind.

Higgins appears to have stood out during training camp and has built a rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield. One major storyline is that Callaway is suspended for the first four games of the 2019 NFL season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, per NFL.com.

When Callaway returns to the mix, he’ll add another dynamic playmaker and deep threat to the Cleveland offense. Even without the second-year wideout, the duo of Beckham and Landry will be a headache for opposing defenses. When pairing that with the tremendous upside shown by Mayfield during his rookie season, the Browns appear poised to boast one of the NFL’s most dangerous and exciting offensive units.

READ NEXT: Browns QB Garrett Gilbert: Baker Mayfield a ‘Fat 12-Year-Old’