Browns, Colts Involved in Multiple Fights at Intense Joint Practice

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts are are having an intense few practices in Westfield, Indiana, embracing beating up on someone other than their teammates.

A day after a fight broke out during the first of two joint practices, the testy tone continued during team drills on Thursday.

There were multiple incidents that spiked tensions between the squads during team drills. The biggest scrap of the two-day affair involved linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and multiple Colts players — premier among them Zaire Franklin — during a special teams drill. The teams called off the drill following the fracas.

This #Browns #Colts practice has gotten out of control with fights. Time to call it. Ray Ray Armstrong and a Colts player trades punches 2 fights ago. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2019

The first featured wide receiver Jaelen Strong, who caught a pass from Baker Mayfield before the skirmish ensued. The Athletic’s Tom Reed described it as a “baseball-style bullpens and benches emptying get together.”

Second day of joint practices is much chippier. Just had baseball-style bullpens and benches emptying get together after a completion to Jaelen Strong. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) August 15, 2019

Zac Johnson of the Athletic said there were no punches thrown, but described the wild scene.

“Didn’t see any punches but the entire Browns offense sprinted down to the end of Jaelen Strong catch when the shoves started,” Johnson tweeted. “Felt like they were following some coaching on the issue.”

Johnson also noted that the feisty feeling was in the air at the facility early on in the day. He predicted there were going to be multiple fights, which turned out to be correct.

There are going to be fights today. Multiple. It’s hot and guys are pissy. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2019

Johnson tweeted that the play after the skirmish, Malik Hooker took a shot at Browns guard Eric Kush and Ben Banogu went after Pharaoh Brown.

Later on, some words exchanged between between Browns rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine and Deon Cain turn into a fight between JT Hassell and Zach Pascal that reportedly needed multiple players to clear up.

Words between Redwine and Deon Cain turn into a fight between JT Hassell and Zach Pascal that requires 10+ guys to break up. I’m not sure this practice is going to make it to 6:10. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2019

There won’t likely be any video emerging from the incidents, as the Colts don’t allowing filming during 11-on-11 drills.

All of the action should set the stage for an interesting preseason game when the teams meet up on Saturday.

Browns Respond After Scrap With Colts at Joint Practice

The tone for the joint practices was set when Browns defensive back Tigie Sankoh and Colts running back D’Onta Foreman got into a skirmish on Wednesday.

Sankoh Foreman and Foreman got into a shoving match before some big punches were thrown, according to Tyler Kraft of IndyStar.

Big fight just broke out between the #Colts offense and #Browns defense. D’Onta Foreman was in the middle of it for the Colts, throwing big punches. He’s been pulled off to the side. Teams are resuming business as usual. — Tyler Kraft (@bytylerkraft) August 14, 2019

Sankoh responded on Twitter following the scrap, saying “for everyone sleeping on me. I got something for y’all believe that.”

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Urges Browns to Stand up for Themselves

At the time of his post-practice media session, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was still gathering intel on what exactly happened between Sankoh and Foreman. However, he sounded firm that his players will stand up for themselves if needed.

“I just know that we are not going to take nothing from anybody,” Kitchens said. “At some point, you have to stand up for yourself. If it is a penalty then it is a penalty, but sometimes… I don’t know.”

The Browns had a fight of their own when the pads went on at training camp. Defensive end Chad Thomas got into an extended scuffle with tight end Pharaoh Brown before it was broken up and cooler heads prevailed.

While he doesn’t want to see fights, he knows his guys are going to do their thing and go to work.

“We are not going to get penalties against our own team when we are in Berea. We are not going to come in here and take anything either now,” Kitchens said. “There better not be a lot of fights, but we are going to line up and run here. They know that, and they have been told that. That is why they pay me to be the head coach. I will determine at that time.”

