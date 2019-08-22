Hue Jackson Delivers Brutally Honest Comments on Browns

For Cleveland Browns fans, the thought of seeing Hue Jackson on the sideline with a headset on is nightmare fuel.

Jackson, who was fired midway through last season, famously went 3-36-1 over his three and a half seasons in Cleveland. That included a dreaded 0-16 season in 2017.

Before being let go, the Browns were 2-5-1 under Jackson last season. The Browns finished 7-8-1 with Gregg Williams functioning as the interim head coach and Freddie Kitchens calling the plays. And now, the Browns are garnering attention as a Super Bowl contender, less than a year removed from Jackson’s firing.

Jackson opened up about his tough times with the Browns in a recent Sports Illustrated interview with Greg Bishop that gives insight to what the coach is dealt with following the firing, which included going into a deep depression.

“I failed tremendously,” Jackson told Bishop. “Regardless of how you look at it.”

“Football is what made me feel like who I am,” Jackson added. “People might say that’s too far. No, it’s not. You can’t be good at what you do if you don’t pour all of yourself into it.”

Hue Jackson: ‘I Am Not a Loser’

Jackson made headlines earlier this offseason when he said he did some of his “best coaching” in Cleveland.

“I’ve said this before I think during those times [it was] probably some of the best coaching I did contrary to what people think because you’re always doing anything and everything you can to find a way to win,” Jackson told Sports Radio WFNZ in North Carolina. “Whether it happens or not, that’s not up to me sometimes but I think I learned a lot being in that situation.”

However, Jackson opened up a little bit more on that issue, saying he was never OK with the losses piling up.

“I’m not a loser,” he says. “So that bothers me. I’m not built that way. I hate losing, and it hurt every day. It ground me down every freakin’ week.”

Baker Mayfield, Hue Jackson Feud is Unresolved

When Jackson left Cleveland he almost immediately joined Marvin Lewis’ staff with the Bengals — the Browns AFC North rival.

That didn’t sit well with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who Jackson and the Browns selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Following the Browns thumping the Bengals 35-20 Mayfield seemed to duck around a hug from Jackson following

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say that the first time I played Hue did not feel good. It’s human nature to want to get revenge,” Baker said in an ESPN profile with Mina Kimes. “I said what I meant. Don’t stand up in front of us the week before and try to tell us you’re doing everything for us, then go take a job with a team we play twice a year. It was one of those honesty and respect things.”

Jackson says he doesn’t hold a grudge against Mayfield.

“People are going to feel the way they feel,” he told SI. “Baker’s Baker, and I’m gonna be me.”

