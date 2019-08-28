Taylor Lewan Jabs at Myles Garret on Twitter [LOOK]

Myles Garrett is going to get to the quarterback a bunch for the Cleveland Browns this season — that much is a given.

But the Browns big guys up front — which also includes Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon and Larry Ogunjobi — are still trading quips over who will get the first one when the team takes on the Titans on Sept. 8 for their season opener.

Garrett posted a picture of himself and Sheldon Richardson with the caption, “Shel: I got dibs on first sack. Me: You can celebrate with me when I’m finished with him.”

The post caught the attention of Tennessee Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who will miss the game against the Browns as he serves a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Lewan wrote back simply, “…” knowing that he can’t do anything to slow down the fierce Browns defensive front as his quarterback Marcus Mariota runs for his life.

Myles Garrett Disappointed by Taylor Lewan’s Suspension

Garrett isn’t someone that backs down from a tough battle and was looking forward to going against Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler.

“I want to see him play,” Garrett said when the suspension was announced. “I love going against guys, characters like him who are competitive, don’t take any mess, and I’m the same way. To be able to stamp yourself, you’ve got to go against guys and you’ve got to dominate them.”

Garrett is coming off his first Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Myles Garret Has Eyes on Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett talked about some of his motivations heading into his third season as a pro and how he wants to be viewed when it’s all said and done.

“As the best defensive player in the league – that is the goal. That is the only way to stamp your name in the history books,” Garrett told reporters at training camp. “If you are the best defensive player, you have to win Defensive Player of the Year. That is always the goal. If I don’t win that, it is about being a team player and taking my team to the Super Bowl.”

While the Browns offense has seen most of the attention this offseason with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt, Garrett has said he doesn’t mind. He has confidence in his defense.

“Defense wins championships,” Garrett told reporters. “We have seen that many times throughout the years and it is never going to change. If they can’t score the ball and we can, then we are going to win every time. We have the best of both worlds.”

The Cleveland defensive front made their impact felt in the team’s third preseason game, which is often referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the season. The team had seven sacks in all, with Vernon and backup defensive Devaroe Lawrence each tallying a pair.

READ NEXT: The Browns Bud Light ‘Victory Fridges’ Are Back in a Big Way