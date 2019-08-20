Baker Mayfield’s First Interaction With Freddie Kitchens Was Unforgettable

Freddie Kitchens knew the Cleveland Browns had something special with Baker Mayfield from the moment they met each other for the first time — although coming to that conclusion resulted he had to take a bit of a ribbing from the team’s future franchise quarterback for being follicly challenged.

Kitchens — who was a lowly running backs coach at the time — recalled his first interaction with Mayfield in the latest edition of GQ, where the Browns’ QB1 is profiled.

Kitchens tried to take a shot at Mayfield for his height, which at 6-foot-1 was a major mark against the Heisman winner leading up to the Browns selecting him No. 1 overall. He quickly learned Mayfield — even as a rookie — is not someone who just takes a jab without firing back.

“The first thing I ever said to him was ‘Well, hell, you’re not that short.’ He kind of looked at me like I was crazy and started laughing. He’s like, ‘Well, you’re not as bald as I thought you were.’ You knew that he had some fire about him.”

Freddie Kitchens Doesn’t Want to Change Baker Mayfield

It’s no secret that Mayfield doesn’t fit the mold of most franchise quarterbacks. He plays with the same brash attitude he carries off the field and has seen a rapid rise to superstardom, never afraid to speak his mind.

“A lot of people in the world today, they don’t like the truth,” said Kitchens. “They’d rather you just tell them something that they want to hear. Baker’s not going to be like that. He’s just going to tell you like it is. It’s your problem if you don’t like it. It’s not his.”

He said as much during the opening press conference to training camp when asked about Mayfield’s leadership style.

“Baker knows what he is doing,” Kitchens said. He is not just a guy that is just flying by the seed of his pants. A lot of people confuse him with somebody that does not know what he is doing. He is not like that now. Don’t ever have a misconception about that. I want everybody to be themselves and then it is up to us to determine if we like that or not. We like Baker. We want him to continue doing what he is doing.”

Freddie Kitchens, Baker Mayfield Get Blue Jackets Jerseys at Training Camp

Both Kitchens and Mayfield got a surprise at training camp on Tuesday when members of the Columbus Blue Jackets showed up with jerseys for the duo.

Blue Jackets stars Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foligno delivered the new duds for the Browns head coach and quarterback.

It’s not orange and brown, but it will have to do.

The Browns are 2-0 in the preseason and will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida for their third “dress rehearsal” preseason tilt. Kitchens has been vocal that the team might not stick to the typical plan for players in the third preseason game, but it’s likely Mayfield and the rest of the starters get some solid run after sitting out last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

