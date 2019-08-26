Browns Give Injury Update on Odell Beckham [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. was back on the practice field on Monday with pads on for Cleveland Browns practice, catching passes from Baker Mayfield. It marked the first time since Aug. 6 that OBJ participated in team drills.

Beckham has missed all three of the Browns preseason games and has been limited in practice due to a hip injury. Beckham has said the hip injury is no big deal, but concerns were mounting with the Pro Bowl pass-catcher missing so much time and the Browns season opener against the Titans on Sept. 8 quickly approaching.

Beckham said previously that the Browns “have a plan to limit him because otherwise he would overexert himself and risk making a minor injury worse.”

“It’s good to have him back out,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’ve been working on the side with him on other things. It’s just a natural progression, so it’s good to have him back out.”

#Browns Kitchens on Odell Beckham (hip) returning to his first padded team drill today since Aug 6 pic.twitter.com/c1AUfEuUM7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2019

And Beckham was in good spirits at practice. He and Jarvis Landry got into a padded ping pong game following practice.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry having a little fun with some ping pong after practice. Think you could give them a run? #Browns pic.twitter.com/xS4BQcuUrn — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 26, 2019

It won’t be until the opener that Beckham will get on the field for live game reps with the Browns. Kitchens has made it very clear his starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Lions this week.

Odell Beckham, Baker Mayfield Working on Chemistry

The main issue with Beckham missing so much time was that he was only getting in limited reps with quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, neither Mayfield or Beckham sound too worried about it.

“We talk every day,” Beckham told reporters. “We talk football. We talk about just the little ins and outs of football. Even when I’m watching him make other throws, I’m still coming to ask him what is it that you’re seeing.

“So it’s not something I’m worried about. It’s two competitive, fiery people, just the way that he is, I don’t want to let him down. So I’m going to do everything in my power to be exactly where I need to be when I need to be there, and as I’ve seen already, he’s going to deliver that ball.”

Follow the Heavy on Browns Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mayfield has heaped praise on his new No. 1 wide receiver multiple times since he came over from the Giants in March and understands what he can do at 100 percent.

“He can do things I’ve never seen before,” Mayfield said in a recent Sports Illustrated interview. “The pure talent is unreal. As we grow chemistry together, it can be pretty special. He makes my job easy. I’m happy to be able to be at camp with him and get better every day.”

Odell Beckham Stats & Expectations With Browns

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best.

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield at Center of NFL’s Most Interesting Prop Bet