Carmelo Anthony to Work out For NBA Team on Thursday [Report]

Could Carmelo Anthony be looking at a return to the New York Knicks?

According to a report from Ian Begley of SNY, the 10-time All-Star will attend the Knicks’ 5-on-5 scrimmages today in Manhattan, New York. Although his presence there is definitely noteworthy — especially considering he played there for seven seasons — the Knicks have 15 players under guaranteed deals, so it’s not a certainty that New York will sign the veteran forward to a deal.

Carmelo Anthony will attend the Knicks' informal 5-on-5 scrimmages today in Manhattan, SNY sources confirm. New York has 15 players on guaranteed deals, so one source said not too read too much into Carmelo's presence at the workout, which was first reported by Sports Illustrated — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 29, 2019

Carmelo Anthony Could Re-Sign with Knicks

Anthony has not been the only veteran that the Knicks have been working out with as of late. They have also hosted former No. 2 overall pick Hasheem Thabeet in the same workouts over recent days.

As Begley mentions in his article about Thabeet, they wouldn’t be hosting the 7-foot-3 center if there wasn’t some level of interest in him. The same theory applies to Anthony, who was the Knicks’ franchise star from his arrival 2011 until his departure in 2017.

“The Knicks’ specific interest level in signing Thabeet to a training camp deal is unknown. It’s worth noting that there are other non-roster players participating in the Knicks’ 5-on-5 scrimmages. But the Knicks probably wouldn’t invite Thabeet to the scrimmages if they didn’t have some level of interest in him.”

Anthony hasn’t played in an NBA game since November of 2018. After being a highly-hyped acquisition of the Houston Rockets in their quest to form their own “Big Three” to combat the Golden State Warriors, the former scoring champion was essentially let go by the Rockets after just 10 games.

After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in February, he was promptly waived. Anthony has yet to find an NBA gig since that time, but his name has continued to be one of the most talked about in the league.

Where Will Carmelo Anthony End His NBA Career?

Former NBA player Royce White made the rounds as of late when he stated that LeBron James should vouch for Carmelo Anthony and get him a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also ranted about how it was a travesty that Jared Dudley has a job and Anthony doesn’t in the NBA.

Via Fanatics Views:

“And we know that there is no way that the Lakers would go out and sign Jared Dudley and not sign Carmelo Anthony. And another question is: ‘why a guy like LeBron is walking around like he is the face and the voice of the players?’ “How is he letting his Banana Boat Brother hang out there in the wings, and they go and sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockey strap, I’ll slap them. That’s how I’m coming though!”

Anthony has definitely been keeping busy and keeping himself in shape as of late. As my colleague Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported last week, the 35-year-old veteran had been working out with members of the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles as of late.

If there’s one place that would welcome him back with open arms — and nothing to lose — it would be the Knicks. We all know New York is not going to be a playoff team this year, but Anthony had his last great run with the franchise and the fans in New York absolutely love him.

While it may not be the ideal spot to end his career — he’s looking for his first championship — the Knicks still have an open roster spot for training camp and they could really use a mentor for their top overall pick, R.J. Barrett.

Signing with the Knicks would certainly be a great way to end a Hall-of-Fame career rather than being pushed out of the league.

