WATCH: Shirtless Chiefs Streaker Wrecked by Harold Jones-Quartey

Guys are always looking for extra preseason reps to impress the coaches and make the team. Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey took it to a whole new level Thursday night when he completely destroyed a shirtless streaker at Lambeau Field.

Jones-Quartey, a bubble player trying to make the final 53-man roster, tracked down the crazed Packers fan from behind and pummeled him around the 25-yard line. After, security guards descended upon the man and promptly arrested him as the crowd went nuts. It was a scene straight out of the movie Gladiator, with Jones-Quartey playing the role of Russell Crowe.

The Packers beat the Chiefs 27-20, but no one was talking about the score. It was all Jones-Quartey and “The Hit.” The third-year safety spent his first two seasons in Chicago where he had 95 career tackles and two tackles for loss in 29 games as a pro. Well, let’s give him one more for effort.

You’re supposed to go streaking in the quad, not the gridiron! Packers-Chiefs preseason game; Chiefs’ Jones Quartey lays out the streaker pic.twitter.com/8uEuMmHCU2 — Ryan Greendeer (@rjgreendeer) August 30, 2019

Not the First Awkard Collision for Jones-Quartey

When Harold Jones-Quartey was a member of the Bears, he made headlines for another awkward collision. The safety was recovering a fumble during a practice in 2016 and found himself huffing it down the sideline. He was literally dodging players and trying to stay in bounds as he crashed into Bears linebackers coach Clint Hurtt. The wide-bodied and appropriately named coach — Hurtt measures 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds — didn’t give an inch and the bone-on-bone contact sent Jones-Quartey to the medical tent.

“Jones-Quartey collided into Hurtt, who didn’t give an inch,” said Bears reporter Jeremy Stoltz at the time. “Jones-Quartey spun off the hit and was woozy. He required medical attention from the trainers but walked away unscathed, as far as we know.”

Then, adding insult to injury, Hurtt talked trash about the incident.

“They don’t make ’em like they used to,” said Hurtt.

Harold Jones-Quartey with a quote that should be the #Bears' 2016 motto: “Come out hard. Stay hard.” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 16, 2016

Perhaps ironically, it was Jones-Quartey who infamously made the phrase “Come out hard. Stay hard” his motto for the 2016 season.

Packers Beat Chiefs, 27-20

As stated above, no one really cared about the final score. However, the Packers did win the game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t suit up and backup Tim Boyle got the start at quarterback. It was DeShone Kizer who received the majority of the snaps, though. The former Notre Dame star went 8-of-15 for 77 yards with an interception and touchdown. Running back Dexter Williams paced the offense with 34 yards and a score for the Packers.

🚨STREAKER🚨 Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

For the Chiefs, backup Kyle Shurmur drew the start with Patrick Mahomes sitting on the bench. Shurmur went 14-of-20 with 143 yards with a touchdown and interception. Marcus Marshall led the Chiefs in rushing with 59 yards on 14 carries, while Carlos Hyde finished with 29 rushing yards.

