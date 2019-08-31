College Football Odds: Week 1 Betting Lines, Trends

If we are being honest, the first official Saturday of the 2019 college football season isn’t loaded with terrific matchups – one of the weakest Week 1 Saturdays in years. There are a few reasons for that. Two marquee programs, Florida and Miami, had their original August 31 game moved to last Saturday. Four ranked teams, including No. 1 Clemson, are in action Thursday. Two more on Friday. No. 4 Oklahoma plays on Sunday and No. 9 Notre Dame plays Labor Day night. So, this Saturday has been a bit thinned out.

How motivated do you think No. 2 Alabama will be when the Tide take the field Saturday in Atlanta as 33.5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against Duke? Coach Nick Saban surely has been using the fact his team was destroyed in last year’s national title game by Clemson as motivation all offseason – it was Bama’s worst loss under Saban. It was also the Tide’s fourth straight ATS loss out of conference.

Alabama’s rival is No. 16 Auburn, and the Tigers will play No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Auburn is a 3.5-point favorite at sports betting sites despite going with a true freshman at quarterback in Bo Nix. Oregon, meanwhile, has one of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks and a Heisman candidate in Justin Herbert. The Ducks are 1-4 ATS in their past five non-conference games.

The two coaches who enter the 2019 season on the hottest seats? Probably Florida State’s Willie Taggart and Southern Cal’s Clay Helton. A loss in Week 1 could be devastating for either’s job prospects.

Taggart’s Seminoles are 6-point favorites over Boise State. That game was to be played in Jacksonville, but Hurricane Dorian has forced the move to FSU’s campus. The Broncos have to replace four-year starting quarterback Brett Rypien, who set numerous school and Mountain West records in his career. Coach Bryan Harsin has named true freshman Hank Bachmeier as the Week 1 starter. The Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their past five August games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Helton’s Trojans were 5-7 last year, the school’s first losing season since 2000. Many thought he would be fired after that, but AD Lynn Swann decided to stay the course. Swann already has declared nothing short of competing for a Pac-12 title would suffice this year, though. USC plays in the latest game Saturday night and is a 13.5-point favorite over visiting Fresno State. Southern Cal is just 1-7 ATS in its past eight non-conference games.

