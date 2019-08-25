Andrew Luck Booed off Field by Colts Fans After Retiring [WATCH]

A bad for day Andrew Luck somehow just got worse. During the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason game versus the Chicago Bears, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Luck has informed the team of his intent to retire from the NFL. Luck is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and is just 29 years old. Naturally, fans weren’t too happy about this information and booed him off the field. His home crown.

Andrew Luck gets booed walking off the field as fans learn about his reported retirement (via @RichNye13, h/t @brgridiron)pic.twitter.com/vbks2IIUe9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2019

That’s an absolutely shocking treatment to a player that has given so much to the franchise. It’s understandable for the fans to be upset, but booing him off the field is another level. That may very well be his last time on the field. The Colts also lost the game, so that didn’t help matters. Such a bombshell of a news story is difficult to digest and this must be the way the fans cope.

It’s understandable why the fans are so upset. The Colts had Super Bowl aspirations heading into 2018 and the rug has totally been pulled out from under them. A franchise that has been blessed with excellent quarterback play for almost 20 years now finds themselves without a quarterback.

