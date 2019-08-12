Dak Prescott’s Contract Asking Price to Cowboys Revealed [Report]

After quarterback Dak Prescott declined a $30-million contract extension offer from the Dallas Cowboys, he has reportedly countered with a $40-million ask. NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater gave the inside scoop on Monday.
She also believes that Prescott is using an amount $10 million above owner Jerry Jones’ initial offer because he is negotiating. She tweets that the number is closer to $34 million-$35 million.
