Dak Prescott’s Contract Asking Price to Cowboys Revealed [Report]

After quarterback Dak Prescott declined a $30-million contract extension offer from the Dallas Cowboys, he has reportedly countered with a $40-million ask. NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater gave the inside scoop on Monday.

She also believes that Prescott is using an amount $10 million above owner Jerry Jones’ initial offer because he is negotiating. She tweets that the number is closer to $34 million-$35 million.

This is negotiating and business here. Number, if gets done, would likely be closer to 34-35M but as I reported earlier this summer don’t expect a “hometown discount” https://t.co/aVg9uZhRAk — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 12, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Viral Video Mocks Cowboys Fans During Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!