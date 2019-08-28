Jerry Jones Delivers Massive Statement on Ezekiel Elliott

Jerry Jones dropped a bombshell regarding disgruntled running back Ezekiel Elliott at the Cowboys Kickoff Luncheon at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

While addressing the crowd at the event that featured player awards from the 2018 season and speeches, the Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager didn’t mention Elliott by name, but it was obvious who he was talking about when he delivered this nugget.

“We’re missing one but we’ll have him on the field,” Jones said (via ESPN’s Todd Archer). “And I’m not joking.”

Jerry Jones to the crowd at the Cowboys’ kickoff luncheon at AT&T Stadium about the 2019 team: “We’re missing one but we’ll have him on the field … And I’m not joking.” He didn’t mention Ezekiel Elliott by name but everybody knew who he was talking about. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 28, 2019

Appropriately, Elliott took home the team’s award for offensive MVP during the 2018 season. But of course, he wasn’t there to accept as his lengthy holdout marches on.

Stephen Jones also spoke on Elliott and the fact that he’s holding out for a new deal despite being on the books for at least two more seasons.

“You got to be a rare player to do that, otherwise, they’ll probably sit out there for as long as they want. It better be someone really special,” Stephen Jones said, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I think Zeke’s a rare talent.”

Stephen Jones on other players potentially trying to get new contracts with 2 years left like Zeke: “You got to be a rare player to do that, otherwise, they’ll probably sit out there for as long as they want. It better be someone really special. … I think Zeke’s a rare talent.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 28, 2019

The stats certainly backup that statement.

Last year, Elliott had a monster workload, with 304 carries — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage. He’s led the league in rushing in two of his three seasons, including last year when he racked up 1,434 yards.

Cowboys Have Plan if Ezekiel Elliott Misses Time

Earlier in the day, Jerry Jones was on the radio during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, saying that the team is prepared to play without Elliott if needed.

“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” Jones said. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”

Rookie running back Tony Pollard said as much when he was asked about taking over the top spot on the depth chart with Zeke holding out.

“It’s not what I expected coming into this situation, but I always prepare, being ready for whatever,” Pollard told The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Since this situation did happen, the way I prepared, I guess I was just ready for it. I’m just going to continue to make the most of it.