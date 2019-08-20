Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith Reportedly Inks Deal, Completes Incredible Comeback

Many hoped that Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Amari Cooper would be one of the next contracts the Dallas Cowboys extended. However, they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Cowboys have agreed to a contract extension with linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to sources. Smith was set to be a restricted free agent after this season but the Cowboys and his representatives started talks in the spring and they ramped up once camp began. Smith, a… — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 20, 2019

Archer continued with another tweet, regarding Smith’s journey to a contract extension with the Cowboys.

Quite a journey for Jaylon Smith. After suffering a serious knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl while at Notre Dame and not knowing if he would be able to play football again to signing a contract extension with the Cowboys while under the team’s control… https://t.co/iG2CRXuUMC — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 20, 2019

The team is holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. (CST) in Frisco, Texas regarding a contract extension, per the Dallas Cowboys’ website. It seems Smith will be the focal point of the announcement.

Jaylon Smith’s Career with the Cowboys

Smith was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin announced the pick. The Cowboys took a chance on the middle linebacker, despite initial concern regarding his injury in the Fiesta Bowl while at Notre Dame.

He shed the injury talks when he became a full-time starter in 2018. Smith shined with 121 tackles (82 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.

Smith’s Journey Back to Excellence

There were discussions about Smith being a top-five pick in the 2016 draft. But after Smith’s injury in the Fiesta Bowl, critics were highly concerned with his knee’s ability to handle an NFL workload. He dropped to the second round before the Cowboys took a chance on him with the 34th overall pick in the draft.

With two torn ligaments, he was withheld from the 2016 season to rehab his knee. In 2017, Smith returned to start six games, while playing in all 16 regular season games. He contributed 81 tackles (50 solo), three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and a sack. He looked to build on that in 2018, where he absolutely shined on a talented Cowboys’ defense.

He would have been an unrestricted free agent heading in to the 2020 season, but he will be spending more time with the team following a hopeful 2019 season.

