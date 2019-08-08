NFL Suspends Cowboys’ Pro Bowl DE for Two Games

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ top defensive players, Robert Quinn, is suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL has suspended Robert Quinn two games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2019

He will be suspended without pay and was recovering from a surgery from fracturing his hand in practice.

Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins posted Quinn’s statement (via Agent Sean Kiernan) regarding the suspension:

Statement re: Robert Quinn pic.twitter.com/EY5D5KJslJ — Sean Kiernan (@SKiernan78) August 8, 2019

Garrett added this statement about Quinn’s suspension, according to Dallas Morning News’ David Moore:

Jason Garrett on Robert Quinn suspension: “We support Robert Quinn. We trust Robert Quinn. We really like everything he’s done for our team since he’s been here…We support him 100 % and we can’t wait to get him back.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 8, 2019

Quinn’s Broken Hand

Watch injury via Joe Trahan on Twitter:

Check out the play where #Cowboys DE Robert Quinn fractured his left hand. He'll need surgery, but Stephen Jones says Quinn should be ready for the season opener.#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/4IxyjYVsif — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 7, 2019

Calvin Watkins gave encouraging news as to the severity of the injury because DeMarco Murray played in the season opener after the injury:

Stephen Jones compared the hand injury suffered by Robert Quinn to the one Demarco Murray had years ago. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2019

Quinn traveled to Dallas for surgery and is expected to be back by the end of his suspension, according to head coach Jason Garrett.

Robert Quinn ‘s Trades

In the offseason, Dallas traded its 2020 sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Quinn. The Cowboys found a steal in Quinn and the the team hopes the injury is cleared up by the end of his suspension. The team would love to get back its two-time Pro Bowler.

In 2018, the Dolphins traded fourth and sixth-round picks for Quinn from the Los Angeles Rams. Injuries held him back with the Rams and was no longer a fit for the scheme in LA. Last year he played in all regular-season games last season and secured nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, and 38 total tackles.

Quinn’s Career Stats

Quinn spent seven seasons with the Rams before moving to Miami. 2013 was his best year, where he tallied 23 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, 57 total tackles and a defensive touchdown.

He had 10 or more sacks in three straight years. He also had duel seasons with 10.5 sacks in 2012 and 2014. Quinn secured at least 11 tackles for a loss in each of those three seasons.

He was a menace to opposing quarterbacks with 34 QB hits in 2013 and 20 more in 2014.

With back-to-back tough seasons in 2015 and 2016 due to injury, he started an average of just 7.5 games those years.

In 2017 and 2018, he started an average of 15 games with the Dolphins before the trade to the to the Cowboys this offseason.

There is a lot of depth on the defensive line for the Cowboys, but Quinn brings a veteran presence to help Maliek Collins, Tyrone Crawford, Demarcus Lawrence, Antwaun Woods, Taco Charlton, and Randy Gregory — if the NFL reinstates him from an indefinite suspension. Unfortunately, that presence for both Gregory and Quinn will be put on hold for a while.

The defensive has a chance to lead the league this year. If that is to be the case, the defensive line has to get pressure on quarterbacks and stop the run. The rest of the team will benefit from the fire on defense.

