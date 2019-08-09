Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Throws Support Behind Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi’s story of going from homeless to Cleveland Browns punt return hero is something you’d see out of a movie — or maybe a TV show.

Sheehy-Guiseppi made national headlines with his 86-yard punt return against the Washington Redskins on Thursday night in the Browns first season game, and also caught the attention of Rob McElhenney of Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame.

McElhenney posted the clip of Sheehy-Guiseppi’s TD with the caption, “Put that man on the roster now.” He also broke down Sheehy-Guiseppi’s wild ride to an NFL roster.

We’ll call this one, “Mac Makes a Roster Move.”

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Wears OBJ’s Cleats on Incredible TD

There’s no doubt that Sheehy-Guiseppi’s teammates have throw their support behind him, evident by the dog pile that followed in the end zone after the score.

“I just ran as fast as I could in the hole,” Sheehy-Guiseppi said with the same smile he never lost throughout the interview. “I felt all the love. I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. It was just a blessing to see them all coming down excited.”

He also had a secret weapon on the return: Odell Beckham’s cleats. Mike Garafolo reported that Sheehy-Guiseppi had misplaced his cleats and OBJ told him, “Here, I broke these in for you.”

Another cool twist on this story: Sheehy-Guiseppi told me he wore Odell Beckham’s cleats tonight. Says he had misplaced the ones he wanted to wear. Beckham, who has taken a liking to the kid, said, “Here, I broke these in for you.” pic.twitter.com/o41GIhGhBm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 9, 2019

Damond Sheehy-Guiseppi’s Chances of Making the Browns’ Roster

Sheehy-Guiseppi is a long-shot to make the roster as a pure wide receiver and is currently buried on the depth chart. He has a slight frame at 5-11, 186 pounds.

However, his 4.3 speed makes him a lethal return man, which he showed against the Redskins.

“The talk of the day should be Damon,” veteran wide receiver Rashard Higgins said. “For him to come out and have fun in his first game is special. That is what the game is all about. I really can’t describe the feeling because I am so happy for that guy.”

It’ll be close, but if he keeps showing his worth on special teams, Sheehy-Guiseppi would prove to be well-worth the roster spot.

READ NEXT: Browns Running Back Depth Chart Following Duke Johnson Trade