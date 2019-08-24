Dan Mullen Salary: How Much Does Florida Gators Coach Make?

Dan Mullen earns $6.1 million a season as the Florida Gators head coach. Last November, the 47-year-old signed a six year, $36.6 million contract to return to Gainesville, wher he served as offensive coordinator for Urban Meyer during two national title campaigns.

The Orlando Sentinel outlines how his compensation works out overall:

Mullen will earn a $3 million in base salary, $1.75 million in media/PR income, $700,000 in equipment-related compensation and $350,000 in money from the school’s Nike contract… …Mullen can receive $925,000 in annual bonuses, though the Gators will have to greatly improve for him to receive any of them. This bonuses include $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year, $100,000 for reaching the SEC Championship Game, $200,000 for winning the SEC championship, $100,000 for reaching any bowl game, $200,000 for reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game, $250,000 for reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal, $300,000 for reaching the CFP championship game, $400,000 for winning the CFP championship.

This makes him the eighth-highest paid coach among public university programs, according to USA Today. He makes under $200,000 less per season than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and more than a half million less than Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Alabama’s Nick Saban is the best-compensated with $8.3 million a year.

His Gator assistants are paid well. According to Football Scoop, the 10 coaches make a combined $4.725 million a season. Both Mullen’s and their numbers figure to go up if they continue to build on last season’s 10-3 finish and Peach Bowl rout over Michigan.

This is a $1.5 million bump from his last season at Mississippi State in 2017. Before leaving Starkville for the Gators, he was reportedly offered $6 million to stay.

“I’m happy with our administration,” he said, as Robbie Faulk of 247Sports relayed. “The program we’ve built is pretty special. I’m fortunate to be the coach.”

After taking over in 2009, Mullen became one of MSU’s most successful head coaches. His 69 wins are the second-most in school history, trailing Jackie Sherrill’s 75 from 1991 to 2003.

The Last Time Mullen Coached Against Miami

Mullen has never faced Miami (Fla.) as a head coach, but he coordinated the Gators in 2008 during a 26-3 victory over the Hurricanes in Gainesville. Tim Tebow completed 21-of-35 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida only led 9-3 heading into the third quarter. Behind a touchdown run by Percy Harvin and a pass from Tebow to Louis Murphy, the Gators sprinted to a 17-point fourth quarter for the final margin.

Miami possessed the No. 22 defense per S&P+ that season. This explains why Mullen’s unit was only able to post 345 total yards. It would score at least 30 points in every other game the rest of the season until taking out No. 2 Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship Game by a 24-14 score.

He would leave for Mississippi State a year later, making a bowl game in his second season with a 9-4 record. This included victories over Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi; the four losses came to teams ranked in the top 12.

Entering Saturday night in Orlando, Miami leads the overall series 29-26. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 21-16 in 2013.