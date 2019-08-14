Three Potential Landing Spots for Former Patriots’ Quarterback Danny Etling

The Danny Etling project is officially over.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots officially announced Etling had been cut to make room for newly acquired tight end Eric Saubert.

Etling, a second-year player out of LSU, was drafted in the seventh round last year in hopes of serving as a future backup to Tom Brady. He showed impressive flashes in the preseason, including an 86-yard rushing touchdown against the New York Giants. In the end, he was ultimately named to the practice squad.

This season, he was attempting to transition to a wide receiver or special teams contributor but was unable to impress. It’s a tough break for Etling who worked hard to maintain his roster status.

There are a few teams, however, that could use his services.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were one of the teams contacting Etling during the draft about a possible undrafted free agent deal, but he was selected by the Patriots before anyone could claim him. Now, it might be a match made in heaven.

Keep an eye on Danny Etling, a QB who @FieldYates reported was waived today by New England. Atlanta was interested in signing him after the 2018 draft but he was taken in the 7th rd by the Pats. Falcons may want to add a young developmental QB with Kurt Benkert out for the year. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) August 13, 2019

It was the Falcons, after all, that traded Saubert to the Patriots which forced Etling’s release. Signing Etling would add value to the trade, which was in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

There’s also the issue of Kurt Benkert being out for the year. Benkert was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent last season out of Virginia. In the Hall of Fame Game, Benkert suffered an injury later diagnosed as turf toe and was placed on IR for the season.

Though Atlanta signed Matt Simms, Etling would provide a dual-threat quarterback who fits their system as well as a potential special teams piece or slot receiver should they decide to continue the project started in New England.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback situation in Tampa is not looking solid. Behind starter Jameis Winston are Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, a pair of veterans that have been fading in recent years.

Adding an injection of young quarterback talent like Etling might be beneficial for the Bucs. It would allow the quarterbacks to compete harder for the immediate backup position while inserting a dual-threat into the conversation.

Winston is a dual-threat himself and could even help the Buccaneers develop Etling into a suitable and similar backup to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Chicago Bears

Da’ Bears are set with Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback, but Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray are the only backup options.

While Daniel is a veteran with in-game experience, Bray has struggled with injury and lacks overall experience. Enter Danny Etling, who could easily hop ahead of Bray if signed and given a few weeks in the Bears system.

The Patriots’ offense is one of the most advanced in the NFL, so taking to a new offense like Chicago’s, which more fits Etling’s style, would be a simple transition. Not to mention a guy like Trubisky to help mentor Etling along the way.

