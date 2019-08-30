Darren Waller Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Raiders TE

What a difference a year makes. The Oakland Raiders sported one of the most anemic offenses in the NFL during the 2018 season and now the offense is stacked. The team brought in a new general manager, Mike Mayock, and he proceeded to stack the offense with much more talent. Tyrell Williams, Antonio Brown and Josh Jacobs are just a few names that are expected to be huge improvements over the players they’re replacing.

However, there’s one position that’s hard to tell if the Raiders have improved at and that’s tight end. Jared Cook was a stud for them in 2018 and was the team’s leading receiver. He left to New Orleans to play with Drew Bress and the Saints leaving Oakland with a number of question marks. A four-year veteran, Darren Waller, figures to be Cook’s replacement and the Raiders don’t seem too upset about it. Waller has very exciting upside, but is he worth a spot on your fantasy football roster?

Darren Waller Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

In PPR leagues, Jared Cook was the fifth-highest scoring tight end in all of football for 2018. Darren Waller has no history of statistical or fantasy success. He only has 178 receiving yards in his career and two touchdowns. However, he’s going to be the top receiving option at tight end for the Raiders in 2019. Rookie Foster Moreau is known more as a blocker, so passing plays involving a tight end will mostly go to Waller. One thing to note is that Cook put up those big numbers mostly because Derek Carr had very few weapons to throw to. He was the quarterback’s most consistent option. Now that Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams are in the mix, that could hurt the value of a Raider tight end.

Fantasy Pros isn’t very high on Waller as they have him as the 25th ranked tight end. While there’s little to go off of concerning regular-season success, Waller is the stereotypical boom-or-bust candidate. He could be a huge sleeper candidate, but there’s a substantial amount of risk if you pick him up.

When to Draft Darren Waller in 2019 Fantasy Football

It’s going to be hard to use a draft pick on Waller with so many talented/proven tight ends in the NFL. If you’re feeling risky and missed out on all of the top tight end prospects then Waller could be worth a selection. Before Jared Cook came into town, Carr didn’t target his tight ends much. It’ll be interesting to see how his chemistry with Waller develops.

The Action Network projects Waller to get 31 receptions, 324 yards and 2.3 touchdowns. While those would all be career highs for him, those numbers wouldn’t warrant a draft selection.

It wouldn’t hurt to let Waller go undrafted and see how he does in week one. The Raiders will be facing a stout Denver Broncos defense. If he looks like he doesn’t belong then you know you made the right choice. However, Waller can be a huge asset if he proves his coaches right.

