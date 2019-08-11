Darryl Drake Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Current Pittsburgh Steelers and former Chicago Bears wide receivers coach Darryl Drake passed away suddenly Sunday morning. The Steelers announced Drake’s passing in a statement released on the team’s website.

“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit,” the statement read. Drake’s passing is said to have been sudden, and his cause of death was not disclosed by the team. He was the wide receivers coach for the Bears during their last Super Bowl appearance in 2006. As his family and the collective NFL family mourns this devastating loss, we remember Drake’s greatness, as well as the legacy he left behind. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Drake Was Highly Respected Among His Players

Both the Steelers and Bears organizations made statements Sunday morning, honoring Drake and his commitments to football and their respective organizations. Former Bears players and members of the media joined in to pay their respects, as well:

Today we mourn the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. Darryl was the former Bears wide receivers coach under Lovie Smith from 2004-12, including the 2006 Super Bowl appearance. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019

Darryl Drake- The Love You Shared With Others Will be passed on RIP COACH — Mike Brown (@21MB30) August 11, 2019

RIP coach you will be missed 🤙 https://t.co/bBMcsM6QVY — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) August 11, 2019

The outpouring of sentiments and tributes is still ongoing at the time of this publication–it’s clear Drake was much loved.

Drake’s First Pro Coaching Gig Was With the Bears

Drake had been coaching various positions in college from 1983-2003 when the pros came calling. He was offered a position as wide receivers coach for the Bears when Lovie Smith took over in 2004 and transformed the team.

Drake ended up coaching the Bears’ receivers from 2004-2012, the longest tenure he ever coached with any one team. Drake found himself coaching the Bears’ wide receivers in the Super Bowl just two seasons in to his pro career. He left the Bears in 2012, when Marc Trestman took over after the firing of Lovie Smith.

He Was Once in the Running to Be a Head Coach

Drake coached the wide receiver position for the great majority of his career; it was also the position he played all through college at Western Kentucky University. In 2009, he almost ended up being the head coach of his alma mater.

Drake was in the running to be the head coach at Western Kentucky, but the job went to then-Stanford assistant Willie Taggart. He remained a wide receivers coach for the rest of his career, spending four seasons in Arizona (2013-2017) and his final two seasons with the Steelers.

Drake Was an Excellent Community Servant

While his career was firmly based in football, Drake also relished the opportunities his position as assistant coach with the Bears gave him. During his time in Chicago, Drake was a regular participant in various community service projects, including Community Reader’s Day, an event several Bears staff and alumni participated in.

He Earned a Master’s Degree and Began Coaching as a Graduate Student

Drake has worked with wide receivers like Brandon Marshall, Larry Fitzgerald, and Antonio Brown, and his educational pedigree is equally impressive. When Drake’s coaching career began in 1983, it was as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky.

His lifelong love of football and the position he played was reflected in his career trajectory–he began coaching football while earning a master’s degree in Counseling. Drake also earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Western Kentucky.

Drake is survived by his wife Sheila, his three daughters, and his grandchildren.