Dennis Rodman, Madonna Bombshell Revealed by Former Chicago Bulls Teammate

Dennis Rodman was one of a kind.

More specifically: Rodman was of the best rebounders to ever play in the NBA.

Colorful hair, rockstar lifestyle, painted nails and more, Rodman headlined the Chicago Bulls’ big 3 that included Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan and was coached by Phil Jackson.

While scoring a shade over 7 points during his career, Rodman averaged 13.1 rebounds per game for his career and lived his best life on those late 90s Chicago Bulls teams.

He picked his prey by getting into the heads of Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone. He even got into verbal spars with former Houston Rockets big man, turned TNT analyst, Charles Barkley and the New Jersey Nets’ Jayson Williams who were all league leaders in rebounding.

Rodman began his career in the NBA at the small forward position. He’d later shift to the power forward when he played for the San Antonio Spurs and was famously traded by the Spurs to the Chicago Bulls by current Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Rodman’s small forward physique helped him maneuver for position for rebounds on the basketball court with bigger opponents. But his intelligence allowed him to savvily get into their heads.

Rodman always used his brain. In a recent conversation with the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Rodman’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Jason Caffey tells me that The Worm was ahead of his time in marketing and more.

For those keeping score at home: Caffey, the Chicago Bulls’ 20th pick in the 1995 NBA Draft averaged 7.3 points per game during the Bulls’ second consecutive championship run in 1996–97.

Caffey shares with me that all of those jerseys that Dennis Rodman gave to fans after Bulls games were included in his contract and that The Worm never came out of his pocket to replace them.

Caffey says Rodman took those cues from Madonna.

Caffey also shared with me what it was like to party with Dennis.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What is it like to be around Dennis Rodman? I’m intrigued, everybody knows about Michael and Scottie but what made Dennis special? What made him tick?

Jason Caffey: Dennis is fun, very fun to be around. You’re not going to get five words out of him it’s just going to be all partying. I used to hang with Dennis a lot at this place called Crowbar. When we go into this place, Dennis is going to order about thirty shots of Tequila. We’re going to sit there and slam. Being as young as I was back then, in practice sucked but he [Dennis] gets to practice one hour earlier, he runs on the elliptical for an hour before practice. Then he’ll do the duration of practice and then do the run machine after practice. The man had like one percent body fat, and one of the greatest athletes I have ever seen in my life.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I remember Dennis throwing his jerseys to fans after games. If I’m not mistaken you’ll get two home and away jerseys. Am I right?

Jason Caffey: Right.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How much do you think Dennis actually spent giving the fans if you could guess.

Jason Caffey: I don’t think Dennis spent anything. I think Dennis knew how to market himself long before he got to Chicago. I think Madonna helped a lot with that. He had that in his contract to have those jerseys.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Really?

Jason Caffey: Yes. He was smart about it.