Dez Bryant Trashes ‘Disrespectful’ Fans for Booing Andrew Luck

Dez Bryant is caping for Andrew Luck, for all the right reasons.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, ever outspoken, took to Twitter amid Saturday night’s bombshell that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring.

Bryant appeared offended by Colts fans booing Luck off the field when the news broke, and sent a message in support of the 29-year-old.

“that’s not an easy decision to make and they are booing.. that’s some disrespectful sick sh*t,” Bryant wrote.



Citing his injury history, Luck, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft, shocked the league landscape with his abrupt decision to walk away in the prime of a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Bryant fired off multiple tweets in which he justified Luck’s heart-wrenching call.

“Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha… take your time… I wish you the best,” he wrote.



“He might need some time to get away.. he’s human…being overwhelmed with injuries can be tough.. he need space so he can regroup,” he wrote.



“I been speaking on how I feel for a long time…it takes somebody like Andrew luck for y’all to respect it,” he wrote.



He’s too acquainted with the grueling injury process and how an NFLer’s career trajectory can change in an instant.

Bryant, who played for Dallas from 2010-17 and earned three Pro Bowl selections, tore his Achilles’ tendon in November 2018, just two days after signing a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. He’s been out of football since.

But perhaps not for much longer …

Luck Hurt by Booing

Choking back tears while explaining the “toughest decision of my life,” Luck admitted his ears picked up the reaction from the Indianapolis faithful, and his heart picked up the pain.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it,” he said during his retirement press conference, via the Indianapolis Star. “It hurt.”

Fan reaction was fairly predictable: burned jerseys and social media soapboxes. Some even filmed themselves removing their Luck garb at the game, proving again the name on the back of the jersey is more important than what’s on the front, unfortunately.

Luck for POTUS

Bryant wasn’t alone in outwardly encouraging Luck to walk off into the sunset. Nearly everyone the prodigal passer came across had nothing but positive remarks, most on the record.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is among the large majority. Expounding in detail on Luck’s shortened, six-year career, Jones said he hopes to see No. 12 become No. 46 — the next president of the United States.

“I know that to play football and everything that’s involved in playing this game, you’ve got to have your mind and heart not only committed to buying into it completely doing it, but almost you’ve got to over-commit to do it because you get so many ‘nos,’” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You get so may ‘nos.’ Everybody does that plays this game. The ‘nos’ are everywhere. So to step back away from this thing, I honor him. I think lot of his family. I think a lot of his father. I think a lot of what he brought to football and wish him nothing but the very best. I hope he becomes the president of the United States.”

