Radio Host Gets Destroyed on Twitter Following Terrible Andrew Luck Take

Andrew Luck’s surprising retirement announcement inspired a lot of feelings and emotions from those in the sports world.

Most felt sorry for the Colts quarterback, who left behind tens of millions, saying he stepped away from football because constant injuries took away his love for the game.

But FS1 radio host and former college basketball player Doug Gottlieb wasn’t having it.

“Retiring cause rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck,” he wrote.

Quickly Gottlieb was buried in responses to the terrible take from fellow media members, former players and even the Stanford Tree’s official account.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith was one of the many to bring up Gottlieb’s past, which includes getting kicked out of Notre Dame for credit card theft.

“You stole credit cards because working was ‘too hard,'” Smith wrote.

Gottlieb has had plenty of terrible takes during his time as a media personality, but this one might take the cake.

Andrew Luck Booed by Indianapolis Fans While Leaving the Field

Gottlieb had some company in the terrible reaction camp. When Adam Schefter initially broke the news, the Colts were still playing their preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

As Luck left the field for the final time in street clothes and a hoard of cameras following him, boos rained down from the stands. It was a high level of disrespect for the man who sacrificed and worked hard to get on the field for his city.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it,” Luck said of the boos in his press conference. “Yeah, it hurt.”

Andrew Luck Stats & Impact of Retirement

Luck entered the league as one of the most anticipated No. 1 overall picks in recent memory. Despite injuries taking their toll and slowing down what he could have become, Luck did not disappoint.

He finished his career with 2,000 completions, 3,290 attempts, 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.

Last year, Luck returned after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury, passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, earning him Comeback Player of the Year honors.

It wasn’t easy for Luck to step away from the game and he became emotional several times in the press conference.

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” Luck said. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.

“This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

The Colts will not turn to Jacoby Brissett, who carries a 5-12 record as a starter. He started 15 games for Luck during the 2017 season, throwing for 3,098 yards, with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Indy was 4-11 over that span.

“We are not going to ask Jacoby Brissett to be Andrew Luck,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Andrew Luck was a unique, unique player. But Jacoby Brissett is a winning football player in this league and, I think you heard what Andrew said, Jacoby Brissett is a rare, rare leader. He is. He’s a rare human being, man. That locker room loves Jacoby Brissett.”