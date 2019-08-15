Carson Wentz & Nick Foles ‘Bro it Out’ Ahead of Eagles-Jaguars

Carson Wentz glided toward the 50-yard line Thursday at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville with a wide smile on his face. On the other end, there was Nick Foles standing there with an even brighter mega-watt smile stenciled on his face.

The two quarterbacks embraced and hugged it out in an exchange for the ages. For one night, Jacksonville had inherited Philadelphia’s title as the “City of Brotherly Love.”

“How you feeling?,” Foles asked Wentz. “Good,” Wents replied. The rest of the conversation was muted, although it was probably filled with wisdom and praise. Wentz and Foles will forever be linked in both Philadelphia sports lore and immortality. It was a beautiful meeting of the minds at midfield.

Earlier in the week, Wentz talked about Foles’ influence in the Eagles’ locker room. He especially pointed out his skills as a barista and how he introduced am an interesting coffee ritual to the entire organization.

“I always credit Nick for getting me into liking coffee,” Wentz told reporters, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Nick was always making coffee every morning, and I was never a big coffee guy, and then I tried the stuff he makes. [His brand is Bulletproof Coffee, for the record.] I credit Nick for getting me into coffee a little bit.”

Eagles-Jaguars: Familiar Faces on Other Sideline

There will be a few guys with ties to both the Eagles and Jaguars on the field Thursday night in Jacksonville. Najee Goode is listed as the backup middle linebacker on Jacksonville’s depth chart as he enters his first season with the Jaguars. He played in 16 games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Goode, a fifth-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2012, spent five seasons in Philadelphia. In 61 games with the Eagles, including four starts, Goode recorded 41 tackles and one sack. He even miraculously blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown against the Patriots in 2015.

Of course, the other guy everyone knows and loves is the Jaguars starting quarterback, Nick Foles. The MVP of Super Bowl LII — the only title in Eagles franchise history — has been ruled out for Thursday’s game. However, the TV cameras will be glued to his every twitch during the game.

He’ll likely be whispering sweet nothings in backup quarterback Gardner Mishnew’s ear the whole game. The one thing to watch is the pre-game embraces. Foles will likely be wrapped up in bear hugs by Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson — OK, let’s just say the entire Eagles team.

Game Information

When: Thursday, August 15, 7 p.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch: NBC10 (TV), 94WIP (Radio), FuboTV (Online), NFL Network (replay at 1 p.m. on August 16)

TV Announcers: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), Dave Spadaro (sideline)

Series History: The Eagles are 3-3 in six regular-season games against the Jaguars. The Jaguars and Eagles played last season in London on October 28, 2018 and the Eagles won that one, 24-18.

Odds: Eagles -3 (via Bovada.com)

