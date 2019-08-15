Eagles’ Carson Wentz Signs Surprising New Endorsement Deal

Everyone knows Carson Wentz loves hunting, fishing, and everything to do with the great outdoors. The North Dakota native has a separate Instagram account that chronicles he and his brother, Zach, and their outdoor adventures. Now Wentz has signed on to promote his favorite hunting gear, archery equipment, and outdoor clothing.

Wentz announced on Instagram that he has officially partnered with Amazon on the Carson Wentz Store, an online marketplace that sells products like 3D archery targets, wind detectors, compound bows, spinning and casting fishing rods and much more. He joins other celebrities in the niche outdoor gear community, including Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved the outdoors. I spend so much time in the outdoors with my friends and family, especially in the fall,” Wentz said in his Instagram post. The Eagles quarterback added on the Amazon website: “I’m so passionate about the outdoors. It brings back some of the most amazing memories and bonds with friends that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Wentz’s passion for outdoor activities has been well-documented, especially on his social media channels where he often posts pictures of slain big buck deer and Winchester rifles. He also runs an Outdoor Ministry program through his AO1 Foundation, a charity endeavor committed to “fostering a genuine passion for the outdoors and bringing people closer to God through discipleship.” Simply put, Wentz loves sharing his passion with the less fortunate and using his superstar platform to create change. He’s one of the good guys in the NFL.

Eagles-Jaguars: Familiar Faces on Other Sideline

There will be a few guys with ties to both the Eagles and Jaguars on the field Thursday night in Jacksonville. Najee Goode is listed as the backup middle linebacker on Jacksonville’s depth chart as he enters his first season with the Jaguars. He played in 16 games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Goode, a fifth-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2012, spent five seasons in Philadelphia. In 61 games with the Eagles, including four starts, Goode recorded 41 tackles and one sack. He even miraculously blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown against the Patriots in 2015.

Of course, the other guy everyone knows and loves is the Jaguars starting quarterback, Nick Foles. The MVP of Super Bowl LII — the only title in Eagles franchise history — has been ruled out for Thursday’s game. However, the TV cameras will be glued to his every twitch during the game.

He’ll likely be whispering sweet nothings in backup quarterback Gardner Mishnew’s ear the whole game. The one thing to watch is the pre-game embraces. Foles will likely be wrapped up in bear hugs by Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson — OK, let’s just say the entire Eagles team.

Game Information

When: Thursday, August 15, 7 p.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch: NBC10 (TV), 94WIP (Radio), FuboTV (Online), NFL Network (replay at 1 p.m. on August 16)

TV Announcers: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), Dave Spadaro (sideline)

Series History: The Eagles are 3-3 in six regular-season games against the Jaguars. The Jaguars and Eagles played last season in London on October 28, 2018 and the Eagles won that one, 24-18.

Odds: Eagles -3 (via Bovada.com)

