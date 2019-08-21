Eagles Fans Mercilessly Mock Tom Brady After Bad Twitter Joke

Love him or hate him, Tom Brady’s social media game is tight. He shares personal photos and inside jokes that paint a portrait of a mere mortal. This time, Brady left himself open for supreme ridicule. And Philadelphia Eagles fans did not disappoint.

On Tuesday, Brady posted a photo of himself trying to catch a football at Patriots practice with the clever caption: “I know your drafts are coming up so I need to let all of you know I’m a PPR threat now.” It was an obvious reference for fantasy football diehards to ingest and laugh about. Unfortunately, it was also a reminder about the one catch he didn’t make — on the biggest stage, in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles. Don’t worry, the Philly faithful let him have it.

Within minutes of posting the ill-advised photo, the Patriots quarterback realized his error. He followed up the initial post with one saying: “We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please.”

We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

Too late. The comments were fast and furious. Most were from Eagles fans who posted videos of Brady’s crucial drop on a trick play in Super Bowl LII, the same play Eagles quarterback Nick Foles ran to perfection on fourth down as the now-fabled “Philly Special.”

SPONGEBOB FACT: SpongeBob is sure as hell not taking you in his PPR league Tom, he saw you in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ajRSlU4Ebp — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) August 20, 2019

There were also a few remarks from Patriots fans who seemed unamused that Brady was “goofing around.”

I don’t find this funny at all. Practice is for getting better, not goofing around at a position you don’t play. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 20, 2019

Speaking of the Legendary Nick Foles …

New Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s joint practice with the Ravens and talked about admiring Nick Foles when his Bears lost to the Eagles in 2013. Foles was the starter for then-coach Chip Kelly and threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-11 drubbing by the Eagles. McCown was the backup in Chicago, to Jay Cutler, but he remembered watching Foles shine in that one from the opposing sideline.

“Nick was rolling and that place was loud,” McCown recalled. “You try to tell the guys what they’re getting into when they come to Philly but you just don’t quite know until you get here and that place, man, the momentum hit — I don’t know if [Zach] Ertz was here yet — but one of the tight ends scored a touchdown, or something early, and that place just erupted and there was no looking back and we were on the short end of it.”

Ertz wasn’t in Philadelphia at the time. No, the tight end McCown was referring to was Brent Celek. Foles hit him on a 10-yard score late in the first quarter to make it 21-0. McCown also reminisced about watching Foles in Super Bowl LII from his home in Texas. The two quarterbacks grew up about three hours apart: Foles from Austin, Texas and McCown from Jacksonville, Texas. There is a sense of mutual respect from both well-traveled players.

“I was rooting for Nick. Rooting for him as a person, high character guy and rooting for him as a player, too,” McCown said. “Well-deserved stretch for him and it was a good story. As a guy who has spent a lot of time being a backup, you appreciate that, so it was fun … fun game. And the courage that Doug [Pederson] had on some of the calls was awesome and I think it’s what held this team.”

