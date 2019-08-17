Josh McCown’s Five Best Games in 17-Year NFL Career

The Eagles signed Josh McCown to a one-year contract Saturday and he’ll report to the team immediately. McCown, who has played for eight different teams in his 17-year NFL career, will provide depth at the quarterback position after recent injuries to Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler.

The Eagles inked the 40-year-old to a one-year deal worth up to $5.4 million, including $2 million fully guaranteed. McCown last played in 2018 for the New York Jets where he started three games in place of then-rookie Sam Darnold. He had been serving as a football analyst for ESPN after announcing his retirement in June. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McCown will resume his broadcasting career next year.

Compensation update: Eagles are giving Josh McCown a one-year deal that includes $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

With McCown in the Eagles nest, let’s take a look back at his five greatest games spanning his almost two decades in the NFL. McCown has played for seven different teams, including the Cardinals, Lions, Browns, Buccaneers, Panthers, Bears, Raiders and Jets. Add the Eagles to the list.

1. Browns vs. Ravens: October 11, 2015

In an overtime thriller, McCown threw for a team-record 457 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Browns to a 33-30 victory over the Ravens. The quarterback was brilliant in the game, guiding Cleveland on a 51-yard drive in overtime that set up a game-winning field goal. McCown’s best highlight came late in the fourth quarter when he took the team on a six-play, 80-yard drive that put the Browns up 30-27. He went 36-of-51 and earned well-deserved AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors later that week. McCown took over as the starter as former first-round pick Johnny Manziel entered a rehab treatment facility.

2. Bears vs. Cowboys: December 9, 2013

McCown had four touchdown tosses for the Bears and outdueled Tony Romo in a 45-28 shootout win over the Cowboys. He got the start in this one due to an injury to Bears starter Jay Cutler and survived windchills in the negative numbers to get the win. The game was never close. McCown completed 27-of-36 passes for 348 yards while shredding the Dallas defense all day. He accounted for five total touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping 26-yard strike to Alshon Jeffery in the corner of the end zone. McCown also padded an impressive stat sheet by adding a seven-yard touchdown run. The Bears were up 42-14 early in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to monster receiving efforts from Jeffery and Brandon Marshall who combined for 184 yards.

3. Cardinals vs. 49ers: October 2, 2005

In a game played in Mexico, McCown threw for a then-career-high 385 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Cardinals to a 31-14 victory over the 49ers. The historic contest was best known for having the biggest crowd in NFL history with a reported 103,467 fans. McCown, in his third season in the league, was filling in for injured starter Kurt Warner and made the most of it. He went 32-of-46 and hit Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin for scores, including a leaping 17-yard grab by Fitzgerald in the corner of the end zone.

4. Browns vs. Chargers: October 4, 2015

This was the second-best performance from McCown in a Browns uniform despite the losing result. He went 32-of-41 for 356 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 defeat. Cleveland actually thought they had forced overtime when Chargers kicker Josh Lambo sailed a kick wide right with two seconds left. Not so fast, after a Browns player was whistled for offsides. McCown was stellar on the afternoon as the quarterback led scoring drives of 80 yards and 67 yards, including a 1-yard pass to Gary Barnidge with 2:09 to play and a two-point conversion to Taylor Gabriel to tie it at 27-27. McCown was sacked four times and fumbled once.

5. Jets vs. Chiefs: December 3, 2017

McCown guided the Jets to a wild 38-31 win in a match-up against one of the most potent offenses in the NFL in this high-scoring affair two seasons ago. The 38-year-old quarterback was 26-of-36 for 331 passing yards and one touchdown through the air, but it was what he did with his legs that shocked everyone in attendance. The fleet-footed McCown scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on the 14th play of the drive with 2:15 left. That touchdown capped a 76-yard scoring drive and proved to be the game-winner. The Jets put up 490 total yards of offense on the Chiefs in this one and kept their faint playoff hopes alive at the time. McCown was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 72% of his passes and posting a QB rating of 109.8.

