BREAKING: Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld Carted Off with Possible Broken Arm

File this under not good. Not good at all. Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was enjoying a great night leading the team when he took a vicious late hit from Titans defensive end Isaiah Mack.

Sudfeld landed awkwardly on both wrists as he hit the turf. The hit occurred right before halftime of the Eagles preseason opener against Tennessee. Mack was penalized for a late hit on the play. Cody Kessler relieved the injured quarterback with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Sudfeld was immediately taken to the blue medical tent and evaluated for a wrist injury. He eventually left the field in a cart, with an air cast on his non-throwing left arm. The injury looked like it could be serious, maybe a broken arm, but the Eagles offered no immediate update.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Sudfeld by Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro as he jogged off the field, saying only that they would be doing further testing in the locker room.

Without fail, panic took over Twitter from both the beat reporters and Eagles fans.

Some Eagles fans were even calling for the Eagles to pick up the phone and call Colin Kaepernick.

Eagles Perfect Landing Spot for Kaepernick?

The Eagles are one of the most progressive and forward-thinking organizations in football. They gave convicted dogfighter Michael Vick a second chance when he was released from prison in 2009.

The move was met with skepticism at first in Philadelphia and beyond, but Vick eventually won over fans with his heady play on the field and charity work off it. All in all, the decision to sign Vick worked out splendidly for all parties involved.

Would the team dare go down the rabbit hole again and take a flier on Kaepernick? The odds are slim to none. But let’s go back and examine comments made by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in May 2018 when he was asked that direct question during his annual State-of-the-Team address.

“I have no idea. We are completely happy with our quarterback situation,” Lurie said at the time. “So, like every position situation, if that happened [Eagles inquired about Kaepernick], we’d have to fully evaluate it.”

Lurie never slammed the door shut on signing Kaepernick, but it certainly didn’t sound like it was wide open. The owner went on to cite the Vick situation where the Eagles went through a “full vetting” process, including considering the strength of Vick’s character, the way he conducted himself as a teammate and evaluating both his football intelligence and his potential as a player.

Lurie also gave a general overview of his attitude on players choosing to use their platform to combat social injustice. To be clear, he wasn’t directly referencing Kapernick in these comments.

“Anybody who wants to do proactive things, to try and reverse social injustice, I’m all in favor of,” Lurie said at the time. “It has to be respectful. It certainly has to respect the military and the people that serve, the women and the men that serve our country.

“I applaud anybody who can find respectful ways to use their platform, of trying to use their platform to discuss social injustice. We all need to discuss it. Again, I’m not talking about Colin here.”