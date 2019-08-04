How To Watch Philadelphia Eagles Open Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their much-talked about first and only open training camp practice for fans tonight at Lincoln Financial Field. The lively public event will serve as an opportunity for diehards to witness first-hand the electric connection between Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson.

Tickets were still available for purchase, via Ticketmaster, for those needing a family-friendly Sunday night out. The gates at the Linc open up at 6 p.m. and practice runs from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For those unable to attend, NBC Sports Philadelphia will be covering the action live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The network will also re-air practice coverage Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Eagles President Don Smolenski Defends One Open Practice

Eagles President Don Smolenski recently appeared on “The Morning Show” on 94WIP and explained the team’s decision to cut the open practices down to just one for the general public. According to Smolenski, it seemed to be a matter of capacity and logistics more than restricting access to the fans.

“I think when we moved training camp from Lehigh to the NovaCare Complex, I think there’s a lot of things you’re trying to balance,” said Smolenski. “We’re trying to do what’s best for the football team first. That’s probably 1a. And obviously the fans are, like, 1b or 1a1, however you want to do it. We also have to manage the neighbors because, in reality, per our lease, we’re not allowed to have training camp at NovaCare.”

Eagles president Don Smolenski says on 94 WIP that reason for open practice was: 1) what's best for the football team 2)must compromise with the neighbors 3) attendance has dropped over multiple practices 4) need to factor in field quality (Rolling Stones, preseason games) — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) July 23, 2019

Smolenski also left open the possibility of reevaluating the number of open practices for 2020.

“I think that’s the nice thing with the schedule,” Smolenski said. “It allows us to have the flexibility to have more than one if that warrants it. Coach is very supportive so he will adjust his schedule to accommodate what’s best for the organization. I totally think we have flexibility in the future.”

Eagles Prepare for First ‘Open’ Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their first open practice of training camp for fans on Sunday, August 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s the one and only “open” practice of the summer, a move that caused a small controversy in the city when it was first announced. With only one on the schedule, the Eagles own the dubious distinction of having the least number of open practices. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos have the most with 19 open practices.

On Thursday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson elaborated on what went into making that decision. It should be noted that all proceeds from ticket sales for the one open practice will go to charity, the Eagles Autism Challenge. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Carson Wentz on the money with a back end zone bullet to Greg Ward Jr. is a thing of beauty (and kind of not fair) #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etJ473W9Iw — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 1, 2019

“There are a lot of factors that go into it as far as even the field, being on the field for a couple — we have a preseason game in between. I know we had the [Rolling Stones] concert over there, things like that,” Pederson told reporters Thursday. “So just a lot of factors we take into consideration when we make these decisions. Obviously, it’s a great situation for our fans when we go over there a couple times, and we love practicing in front of our fans. We love having all the people here. It’s just unfortunate we just had the decision this year to go to one.”

Kevin Wilkins Wins Rookie Singing Contest?

The Eagles have been holding a singing contest for their rookies and there have been many rather “inspired” performances since training camp opened. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside appeared to have the inside track on winning the competition after he perfectly covered Future’s “The Chosen One.” However, there appears to be a new leader in the clubhouse: Kevin Wilkins. The undrafted rookie defensive tackle out of Rutgers absolutely crushed it.

Eagles may have a winner in their rookie singing challenge 🎤 🔥🔥@99_kevinwilkins from Rutgers #Eagles

🎥 @greengoblin pic.twitter.com/hmzkexhtY8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 2, 2019

Wilkins ripped off his shirt and worked the crowd, even Doug Pederson was getting into it. Credit Jalen Mills for chronicling the contest on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!