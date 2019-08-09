Five Takeaways from Eagles-Titans in NFL Preseason Opener

Yes, the backup quarterback is hurt. Everything about the Eagles’ first preseason game will be clouded by that reality. Head coach Doug Pederson said the team will not pursue a veteran signal-caller to back up Carson Wentz. That remains to be seen.

For now, Pederson will turn the keys over to journeyman Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson. Good luck. They didn’t inspire too much confidence Thursday night against the Titans. Kessler finished 3-of-6 for 12 yards and no touchdowns, although he was running for his life for most of the game. Thorson was 2-of-9 for seven yards with one interception. The inexperienced rookie looked like, well, an inexperienced rookie.

But the quarterback isn’t the only position that needs to be evaluated on the roster. Pederson called out a few young guys that did some good things against Tennessee. It will be his job to grade them out and fill out the 53 between now and September 8.

“Offensively, I think [T] Andre Dillard and [T] Jordan Mailata both did some good things. Looking out there, [WR] Marken Michel had the big touchdown reception. [TE] Dallas [Goedert] in his second year, he did some good things early,” Pederson said. “Defensively, I thought [DE Daeshon] Hall came in there, once he settled in, made some plays on the D-Line.

“There were just enough guys that, you know, one of the biggest things I think for me, too, is just getting tomorrow, just taking a look at this film and evaluating everybody. Wanted to get everybody in the game. I believe we did that. Those are just a couple of guys.”

Five Takeaways From Eagles-Titans in Preseason

1. The Quarterback Situation is Messy

It starts and ends with the man under center or the men under center. The Eagles were probably going to keep just two quarterbacks on the final 53 while hoping to sneak another one on the practice squad, probably rookie Clayton Thorson. However, the team should be prepared to roster three signal-callers now with Nate Sudfeld out for at least eight weeks.

The immediate depth chart at the position would feature Carson Wentz, Cody Kessler and Thorson — unless they go out and bring a veteran in off the street. The other option is to stash Sudfeld on injured reserve. That would open up an extra roster spot, but that mean Sudfeld wouldn’t be eligible to return until Week 9. Yes, the quarterback situation is an absolute mess right now.

2. The Young Receivers Can Play

The starters — Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery — didn’t suit up Thursday. They didn’t need to. The young wide receivers put on a clinic against the Titans and must have made new position coach Carson Walch smile. Let’s start with Marken Michel. The older brother of Patriots starting running back Sonny Michel has a legitimate shot at the fourth receiver spot, especially with Mack Hollins on the shelf.

He made the most out of his opportunity in his first NFL game by slipping by cornerback Adoree Jackson and hauling in a perfectly-placed 75-yard bomb from Nate Sudfeld. It turned out to be Michel’s only catch, but the 26-year-old flashed incredible burst. Was he always this fast? That speed certainly has a place in this offense, with an added bonus if the Eagles can channel it on special teams.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside — remember, it’s pronounced “Arthega” — put on his own show after hauling in two catches for 23 yards. He nearly made the play of the night on the Eagles’ first series when he reached up and stole a high throw out of the air with one arm. The one-handed circus act fell just short when the ball (barely) hit the ground on the way down. The rookie can flat-out play.

3. Get Dallas Goedert More Snaps, Please

Plain and simple, the Eagles have to find a way to get Dallas Goedert more snaps in this offense. He was more than just a safety valve for Nate Sudfeld as he consistently broke free in open space and made plays. If the ball was thrown a tad too high, he jumped up and got it. Too low? He went down and dug it out. Goedert finished with three catches for 50 yards, but numbers don’t tell the whole story. He’s a beast — and he can block.

4. The Kids in the Hall

The training camp hype has centered around Josh Sweat and Shareef Miller all summer. They had been the favorites to win a spot in the defensive end rotation as the fourth edge rusher. Neither one really showed up in the first preseason game. Instead, it was Daeshon Hall. The third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2017 was a force on the outside and applied pressure against both the Titans first- and second-team offense. He made six tackles, including one sack. Hall was in the Titans’ backfield all night long. But he left the game early with a shoulder injury.

5. Trouble with the Linebackers

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had ballyhooed the merits of 24-year-old Nathan Gerry all week. He had started at middle linebacker before. He was communicating and making the verbal calls with the ease of a proven veteran. It didn’t pan out that way Thursday night. Gerry looked utterly confused in coverage and got beat badly on a touchdown in the second quarter.

L.J. Fort, who started at outside linebacker, also looked out of sorts. He was out of position on a 23-yard touchdown later in the first half. Not for nothing, veteran newcomer Zach Brown — the other outside linebacker — didn’t impress his many doubters, either. Brown was left in the dust most of the night by the Titans running game. The linebackers are very much a work in progress.

