Eagles Cut Tracker: Team Waives Wendall Smallwood, Plus ‘Double Doink’ Hero

The Philadelphia Eagles are aggressively making cuts on deadline deal. The latest victim was the hero of the miraculous “Double Doink” playoff win over the Chicago Bears. The roster unofficially stands at 61 players.

The Eagles have released defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, according to Adam Caplan. Hester had a decent training camp and preseason for the Eagles, especially in Thursday’s finale against the Jets. This came down to a numbers game at the position. The move likely means the Eagles have chosen to keep Hassan Ridgeway on the final 53.

Hester will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Eagles fans for what he did against the Bears. Replays confirmed that it was his outstretched gloved finger that tipped the football and caused Cody Parkey’s field-goal attempt to awkwardly flail in the air and hit the uprights twice. Both times bouncing around and never through. The Eagles beat the Bears 16-15 to advance to the next round.

Thank you for the double doink Treyvon, Philly will never forget pic.twitter.com/0LZzl6vBWO — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) August 31, 2019

Eagles Cut Wendall Smallwood, Josh Adams, Boston Scott

The Eagles have been trimming the roster all weekend. On Saturday, the team parted ways with running backs Wendall Smallwood, Josh Adams and Boston Scott. Adams, a Bucks County native, was their leading rusher in 2018 after he rushed for 511 yards and three touchdowns. He should immediately find a home somewhere else in the league. Meanwhile, Scott was a longshot to make the roster after the Eagles signed Darren Sproles. His only chance at sticking was a dual-threat tailback and return man. Not anymore.

#Eagles are waiving RB Josh Adams, source says. He ran for 511 yards and 3 TDs last year but it’s a crowded backfield now. Should have interest on the waiver wire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2019

Smallwood has been a consistent runner — albeit not flashy or shifty — for the Eagles for four seasons going back to the Super Bowl run. He pretty much sealed his fate in Thursday’s preseason finale when he fumbled the ball away against the Jets. In 37 games, including 12 starts, Smallwood accumulated 850 yards and five touchdowns on 211 rushes. He also caught 47 balls for 388 receiving yards.

The #Eagles have waived RB Wendell Smallwood, source said, the victim of a crowded backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

While Smallwood didn’t see any snaps in the Super Bowl victory, he certainly has the memories. The Delaware native brought his whole family to the game and truly lived out his NFL dream.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Smallwood told the News Journal in 2018. “I’m just proud that I can bring my family that joy and let them see that.”

The Eagles Roster Stands at 61 Players

The Eagles have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to get the roster down to 53 players. Orlando Scandrick and Jeremiah McKinnon were the first ones to get their walking papers over the weekend. Here is the most recent update on the cutdown from the team:

DE Kasim Edebali

DE Eli Harold

LB Hayes Pullard

CB Orlando Scandrick

TE Will Tye

OG Sua Opeta

RB Boston Scott

RB Wendall Smallwood

RB Josh Adams

WR Carlton Agudosi

S Trae Elston

C Anthony Fabiano

S Deiondre’ Hall

CB Ajene Harris

CB Josh Hawkins

QB Cody Kessler

T Riley Mayfield

TE Alex Ellis

CB Jeremiah McKinnon

WR Marken Michel

RB Donnel Pumphrey

G Keegan Render

CB Sojourn Shelton

LB Alex Singleton

WR DeAndre Thompkins

S Jason Thompson

DT Kevin Wilkins

LB Chris Worley