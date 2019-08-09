Tanner Gentry Among Five Chicago Bears Currently on the Bubble

The Chicago Bears first preseason game of 2019 was a mixed bag, featuring a promising performance by rookie David Montgomery, hit-or-miss developments with the kicker battle, and not much else. There weren’t any big revelations on either side of the ball, but there were a few intriguing developments roster-wise.

The Bears have an extremely deep roster for the first time in nearly a decade and making the team this season will likely be much more difficult than it has been in years past. Still, there are several players on the bubble and based on what was revealed in the first preseason game, it’ll be interesting to see which way the Bears go. Here are five players who are right there on the cusp of making the team:

Alex Bars

Bars has a decent shot to make the Bears 53-man roster, but he’s not a lock. The offensive tackle went undrafted out of Notre Dame after suffering a torn ACL and MCL, which resulted in his undrafted status. In his debut against Carolina, Bars played the entire game after the first string left, and he did well.

Bars has been touted as one of the more promising undrafted free agents the Bears have picked up this off-season. He played under Bears’ offensive coordinator Harry Hiestand at Notre Dame from 2014-2017, so his chances of making the team are better than most, and Hiestand has heaped praise on Bars publicly. If he continues to play well and provide durability, he should make it.

Dax Raymond

When the Bears signed the undrafted free agent Raymond out of Utah State, there was a good deal of buzz surrounding him. But that didn’t translate into magic on the football field–at least not yet. In the first preseason game, Raymond only caught one pass for 6 yards and didn’t see much action at all.

He was also outshined by another undrafted tight end, Ian Bunting, who led the team in receiving against Carolina. Bunting was featured much more than Raymond was, which doesn’t favor the Utah State alum. If Raymond wants to make the team, he’ll have to make an impression in the next three preseason games.

Kylie Fitts

Outside linebacker Fitts was having a decent start to the preseason until last night’s game, in which he missed on a golden opportunity for a sack, and was beaten badly on multiple plays by second and third stringers:

I’ve already seen Nick Kwiatkoski and Kylie Fitts on the wrong end of more plays than I’d like to — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 9, 2019

Fitts was taken by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, and was a part of a draft class that included Anthony Miller and Roquan Smith, and frequently overshadowed by an extraordinarily talented defense, he has yet to make his mark. If his play doesn’t improve, or if he has another shaky performance, he may be looking for another place to play.

Ryan Nall

Nall was on the practice squad last year, and has shown flashes of potential both this preseason and last. While he was fairly active in the Bears’ preseason opener–Nall had four catches for 21 yards, and five carries–he wasn’t exactly effective, nor did he leave the same impression that his teammates did.

Nall finished second on the team in carries against the Panthers, but was last on the team in yards gained. He was majorly outshined by rookie Kerrith Whyte Jr., who displayed more flash and depth than Nall did. If Nall doesn’t absolutely break out soon, he’s likely to be cut.

Tanner Gentry

Bears fans know Gentry well–he has performed consistently well in the preseason every year since 2017 and has made some excellent catches.

Future Bourbonnais Hall-of-Famer Tanner Gentry is here pic.twitter.com/sbVyQ5lG5c — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 25, 2019

But Gentry’s stat line for the game against Carolina was nil. As in it was like he wasn’t even there. Gentry had zero catches, and his presence wasn’t felt it all. Considering Marvin Hall, another wide receiver competing for a spot on the Bears’ very deep roster, almost caught an excellent touchdown bomb that was underthrown by Tyler Bray, Gentry has a long way to go.

