How Old is Andrew Luck? Colts Quarterback’s Retirement Stuns NFL

NFL fans were shocked to learn Saturday night that Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback, was retiring suddenly from football. Adam Shefter was the first to report the news that Luck had already spoken to the Colts’ ownership about his plan to retire. Luck Later confirmed in an emotional announcement that he was, in fact, stepping away from the sport.

Luck’s retirement is surprising for a number of reasons, least of which is his age. Andrew Luck is only 29 years old; he turns 30 on September 12.

Andrew Luck is 29 years old. And ready to move on from the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Adam Schefter’s first tweet leaking the news read “Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.” In a follow-up tweet, Schefter added “Andrew Luck is 29 years old. And ready to move on from the NFL.”

CBS Sports points out that, although Luck was the number 1 overall draft pick in 2012, his 7 seasons with NFL were tough on the quarterback and his body. 2015 and 2016 faced Luck with rib and shoulder issues, and shoulder surgery kept Luck off the field for the entire 2017 season.

When the news of Luck’s retirement broke, he was on the sidelines during a preseason game due to a calf issue. Tom Pelissero pointed out on Twitter that “The #Colts thought Andrew Luck would be full-go within the first week of camp from his calf/leg issue. But he never felt comfortable, mentally or physically. The tone shifted in the past couple weeks. Now, Luck plans to walk away at age 29.”

29-Year-Old Andrew Luck Said Retiring From NFL Is ‘Hardest Decision of My Life’

Nicole Griffin, a reporter for Indianapolis’s RTV6, tweeted out Luck’s statement about his retirement. She said he was emotional as he admitted “This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life.” According to Griffin, he also said “the only way he sees out is to no longer play football due to injuries. It’s taken his joy of the game away” and “the only way forward for him is to remove himself from football and the cycle he has been in.”