Jadeveon Clowney Only Interested in Trade to Eagles [REPORT]

Is it merely more bluster or is this report substantial enough to force a trade? The clock keeps ticking for Jadeveon Clowney.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, the disgruntled Texans pass-rusher would prefer a trade to the Eagles over any other team. In fact, Clowney has been begging the Texans not to complete a potential deal to Miami.

First, Clowney made it clear he only wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and the Dolphins are no where close. Second, he appears intrigued with the opportunity to line up in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s aggressive, blitzkrieg 4-3 defense. Remember, the Texans used him more of a hybrid linebacker in their 3-4 scheme.

McClain made these comments Friday afternoon during an interview on 94WIP with Jon Marks and Ike Reese.

“We believe he would want to go to the Eagles,” McClain told 94WIP. “He would want to play for Jim Schwartz. He would want to play for a Super Bowl contender.”

However, McClain elaborated by saying he doesn’t believe Philadelphia has the assets to get a deal done. Miami, on the other hand, certainly does.

“He does not want to go to Miami,” said McClain. “Howie (Roseman) wants it all to be favorable to the Eagles” McClain said, “but you have to give to get.”

Can the Eagles Afford Clowney?

It goes without saying that the Eagles want to pull the trigger on this deal. Clowney would give them the undisputed best pass-rushing situation, with Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry and Derek Barnett — plus breakout preseason stud Daeshon Hall. Pro Football Focus has already ranked the unit No. 1 — and that’s without Clowney in the mix.

The Eagles have less than $18 million in cap space which complicates things quite a bit. How do they clear space and avoid Clowney being a one-year rental player? Well, the front office must either get very creative or shed some assets, high-salaried guys like Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Lane Johnson have been rumored in previous talks.

Remember, Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tag tender for roughly $15 million. The Eagles could absorb that and let him play this season and figure the rest out later.

Clowney Wants Top Pass-Rusher Money

The other part of the equation is getting a long-term deal done that appeals to both sides. Clowney wants to be paid among the highest at his position and defensive ends get bank.

The Dallas Cowboys recently signed DeMarcus Lawrence to a five-year, $105 million deal, while the Kansas City Chiefs handed out a five-year? $104 million contract to Frank Clark.

Clowney will want at least as much, and probably more. The bar has been set. It’s up to GM Howie Roseman and the Eagles to decide how much Clowney is worth to them.