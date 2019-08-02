Knicks Owner James Dolan Unfairly Criticized Says Ex NBA Player Etan Thomas

New York Knicks owner James Dolan is apparently unfairly ridiculed by Knicks fans.

Earlier this week I spoke to retired NBA player, Etan Thomas about the state of the Knicks.

A Harlem native, Thomas was the 12th pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2000 NBA Draft. He had stints with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks. He’s now a civil rights activists, freelance writer and a poet.

“The Knicks have to get rid of Dolan somehow,” retired NBA veteran Etan Thomas told Scoop B Radio.

“Nothing good is going to happen there until the Knicks get rid of him. Right now, they’re stuck. They have two free agents that wanted to go there and that didn’t happen. They said he didn’t offer the max. Seriously? He’s KD, you don’t offer him the max? We’ve been hearing about him all season wanting to come to New York and you send him to Brooklyn? Come on man!”

Always outspoken about civil rights while also being uberly socially conscious, Etan Thomas took time out to think about what he said.

The New York Knicks struck out in their pursuit of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during NBA free agency this summer.

“I spoke to a lot of different people within the Knicks organization,” Etan Thomas told me by phone.

“First of all, it was an honor that 4 or 5 former Knicks reached out to me because I grew up a Knicks fan, but I will admit that after talking to them, it seems like Jim Dolan takes the blame for a lot of things that aren’t his fault.”

On the bright side: KD and Kyrie still did make it to NYC.

Kevin Durant is a member of the Nets alongside Irving and former Knick, DeAndre Jordan.

They’ll join a potent Nets roster that includes center Jarrett Allen, who averaged 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 80 starts for last season’s squad which went 42-40. The Nets also still have the likes of Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Etan Thomas admits that he was frustrated. “Sometimes I fall into the category of an emotional Knicks fan,” he told me by phone.

“My grandfather was an emotional Knicks fan. And frustration sets in because everyone wants the Knicks to do well. But I can admit when I am wrong. And pointing the finger solely at Jim Dolan was a mistake. Now I’m not saying that Jim Dolan is perfect, but I am saying that he receives a lot of unfair criticism and heat for things that aren’t his fault and that’s what I was doing. So I stand corrected.”