One of the Lakers new faces this offseason, Jared Dudley hasn’t been shy of the increased media attention thrown his way. Previously referring to himself as the team’s enforcer, Dudley may not play major minutes off the bench but looks to send a message and set the tone whenever he steps onto the court.

Ever the interesting character, Dudley decided to take to Twitter and pitch his newest idea of a ticket giveaway for the Lakers this season – though it might come with a price.

Jared Dudley Teases Possible Lakers Tickets Giveaway

I goin to do a laker jersey giveaway kind of… If you buy my jersey at the main team store I’m goin to give every fan a ticket to a home game this season 👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/IQknoD84Tj — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 6, 2019

Dudley dropped a bit of a bomb on Twitter and came out to say that he intends to do a ticket giveaway for fans who buy his jersey from the official Lakers team store. However, Dudley’s giveaway does come with a slight catch.

I will have the team shop make 100! First come first serve! https://t.co/8rB9CRSQMi — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 6, 2019

Dudley took to Twitter once again to clear the air and said that he planned to give some more information on the giveaway once he was back in town.

I will give more info after Labor Day when I get back in LA.. full details! I promise https://t.co/hyAUWz93Sh — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 6, 2019

It is definitely an interesting move from the newest Laker, though it seems to be a great way to drum up interest (and jersey sales) leading up to the start of the season. Assuming Dudley doesn’t skimp out and buy nosebleed seats for his giveaway winners, fans are actually getting an incredible deal as lower-level seats at Laker games can often run into the hundreds of dollars per seat.

Lakers Set for Opening Night and Christmas Day Games Against Clippers

The Clippers made a splash to rival the Lakers’ firepower this offseason in sneaking away with Kawhi Leonard from under the Lakers’ noses in free agency. They also added Paul George via trade and have an effective duo to offer a counter to the Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis pairing. The arms race between Staples Center roommates should make for some exciting star-studded showdowns between the two teams and schedule makers seem to already understand how powerful a Lakers-Clippers draw this season could be.

First set to do battle on opening night, the Lakers and Clippers might not be at full strength for this tilt. Paul George is still working back from his shoulder injury and his status for the start of the season is currently unknown. While he should be good to go after a few weeks at the latest, he might not be able to go in game one.

The two are then scheduled to do battle again in the NBA’s premier Christmas Day series of games. By this point, George should be back and up to full strength so barring any other injuries, expect this to be one of the most exciting regular-season matchups on the year.

The remainder of the schedule has yet to be announced, however, the Lakers and Clippers can be expected to lock horns two more times over the course of the season as they share a conference – and division.

