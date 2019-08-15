Kansas City Chiefs: Is Josh Norman an Option?

The Washington Redskins have built their defense around young studs like Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The last two seasons in the nation’s capital have been full of injuries and disappointment. The Redskins are clearly trying to get younger and dump some large contracts.

Josh Norman fits this bill. Where could Norman end up? Maybe the Kansas City Chiefs.

These odds are pretty high for Norman to actually end up in Kansas City, but there is a clear need for cornerback depth on the Chiefs.

Why Norman to KC is a Perfect Fit

The Chiefs had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. Despite their defensive horrors, they were still able to make it to the AFC Championship Game and take the New England Patriots to overtime. The offseason was about strengthening up their defense to match their elite offense.

Kansas City added Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark on defense. They also hired Steve Spagnuolo to call the shots. While they have made some nice moves, their corners are still weak. On both unofficial depth charts, the Chiefs have Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller listed as their starting corners, both former Redskins. Their depth goes on to Charvarius Ward and not much after that. Keith Reaser will miss the season with a torn Achilles.

Morris Claiborne signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for 2019. He is suspended for the first four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Even with the addition of Claiborne, Norman would come in and be the No. 1 corner immediately. He would add an attitude to the defense and would be a mentor for the younger players.

Again, Norman to the Chiefs, or anywhere else, might be a long shot. But there are not many better options out there than Kansas City.

Norman to KC? No Way

Let’s not forget the most important piece of this puzzle, the money. Norman signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins in 2016. He is slated to make $10.8 million this season and $12 million in 2020. With the Chiefs current standings, this does not make much sense.

Kansas City made it clear that they plan on signing Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill long term. Hill’s deal should get done first as Jones might play under the franchise tag next season. Regardless, adding another large contract like Norman would make things even harder for the Chiefs.

Norman is not with the Carolina Panthers anymore. He is not a 27-year old No. 1 corner who could shut down anyone in front of him. Norman is still a solid corner and a strong option, but he is now 31 years old. If this was being discussed after the Panthers lost the Super Bowl, it would be no question. However, four years later, there are some concerns.

When age, money, and expectations are factored in, it does not make much sense for the Chiefs to make this deal. Stranger things have happened. When a team is trying to win a Super Bowl, they will do anything. It is clear that the Chiefs are one of the league’s best teams and big Super Bowl contenders. Stay tuned to see if Kansas City brings a big name player to town to help achieve their goal.