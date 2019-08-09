WATCH: Fantasy Sleeper Keke Coutee Injures Leg in Texans-Packers Game

Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee had been a favorite among fantasy football players, but unfortunately, he sustained a leg injury in Houston’s first preseason game against Green Bay. Coutee was running with the football when a Packers defender tackled the receiver, and his leg buckled underneath his body. Houston Chronicle’s John McClain described the scene after the injury.

“Coutee caught a pass from Joe Webb, and Coutee is down. He’s in pain. Doctors are with him. It doesn’t look good…It’s Coutee’s lower right leg. He’s being helped off by Dr. Walter Lowe and head trainer Geoff Kaplan. Texans have lost C Greg Mancz and Coutee…Coutee is being carted to the dressing room. It looks like his right knee. DeAndre Carter, the backup slot receiver behind Coutee, hasn’t practiced in camp because of an injury. He’s supposed to return next week,” McClain tweeted.

After flashing during his rookie season, many had high expectations for Coutee’s sophomore NFL campaign. Coutee had been generating a lot of fantasy buzz as a potential late-round sleeper given his opportunities next to DeAndre Hopkins. Hopefully, Coutee’s injury is not serious, but the Texans have yet to announce the official injury.