Bucks’ Khris Middleton Not Deserving of All Star Selection Says Vet

The Milwaukee Bucks were the most dominant team in the NBA’s regular season.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning MVP was a huge reason for their success, so was Khris Middleton.

Middleton posted 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists in 77 games last season.

Middleton signed a five-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer worth $178 million.

Khris Middleton will likely return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a max deal. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) June 29, 2019

Former NBA All Star, Gilbert Arenas weighed in on Middleton.

According to Arenas, Middleton didn’t deserve to be an NBA All Star this season.

“Middleton averaged three fewer points this year,” Arenas told NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“His field goal percentage is worse, his three-point is worse, his free-throw rate was worse, but he makes the All-Star team? Huh? How? You can’t evaluate things off team success if the individual is not playing that great. Okay, Milwaukee is number one so, we are going to pick the two best players on the team to be in the All-Star game.” “That is not how things are supposed to work. The second best player’s year is worse than the year before. If someone looked at the stats they would say: ‘How do we have an All-star this year because everything is down across the board?’ “With that being said he deserves an All-Star for understanding he wasn’t one. You see how that works? Knowing that he personally didn’t deserve it because he was having a bad year. He knew it, so he gave the credit to his teammates. If it wasn’t for them winning, he wouldn’t have made it. Now to me, he is an All-Star for understanding that.”

For those keeping score at home: The last time the Bucks finished with 60 or more wins was during the 1980-81 season. At that time, the Bucks were led by Sidney Moncrief, Bill Lanier, and Marques Johnson.

Just last season, the Bucks were scrapping and fighting just to stay above .500 with Jason Kidd as head coach. Mike Budenholzer took over and it’s a brand new ball game.

During the NBA’s regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks were top ten in assists per game, first in points per game, second in blocks per game, first in rebounds per game, third in field goal percentage and second in three-pointers made per game.

Per NBA.com: Middleton connected on 39 percent of his 236 three-point attempts. Middleton hit on 28.8 percent of his 104 pull up three-point tries in 2017-18. Only Golden State Warriors point guard, Steph Curry, held a higher three-point percentage than Middleton on such opportunities for players that averaged at least 2 pull up threes per game.

In addition to re-signing Middelton, the Bucks also re-upped with center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks also added his twin brother, Robin Lopez to their roster.

The last time the two were a packaged deal, the brothers were teammates at Stanford University in 2007 and were eventual first-round picks in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Agent Zero, Gilbert Arenas spent eight years with the Washington Wizards.

During those years he went toe to toe with LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Arenas averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.