Lakers vs. Clippers Christmas Day Tickets: How Much Are Early Prices?

The Lakers will meet the Clippers on Christmas Day, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two Los Angeles teams are both projected contenders for the Western Conference title.

The Clippers rounded out a young, playoff roster with superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while LeBron James will team up with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins next season. All of those factors make this one of the hottest early tickets in the 2019-20 NBA season.

There are two sites currently posting tickets. StubHub’s cheapest seats are valued at $360 in the upper corner of Staples Center. Meanwhile, Barry’s Tickets has some box seats that cost upwards of $854.

Courtside seats are in the five-figure range, with StubHub’s costing over $18,000. Barry’s has one that eclipses $20,000. At this early stage, many of these prices are speculative. With that said, it’s doubtful that any will dip under $300, even in the nosebleeds.

If these teams match their offseason buzz, the hefty price may be well worth it.

Lakers Own Best Odds to Win Western Conference in 2019-20

Sitting at +180, the Lakers narrowly edge out the Clippers (+220) for the best overall odds to win the West.

According to ESPN, Caesars calls for the Clippers to earn home-court advantage in the regular season, while bets are rolling in for the Lakers to win it all.