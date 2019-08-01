Even though David Griffin and the Cavaliers parted ways while LeBron James was still on the roster, James and Griffin have always remained cordial towards one another – at least until today. Griffin came out with some – shall we say – transparent comments regarding their time together in Cleveland. Griffin specifically called out how James may have lost his desire to win after taking home the title with Cleveland in 2016.

LeBron James Blindsided by Former GM David Griffin’s Comments

Along with saying that James “isn’t the same animal”, Griffin would blast James for the moves he orchestrated and said that nothing the Cavaliers did during that timespan was remotely sustainable. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James was blindsided by Griffins comments.

“I checked in with people in LeBron’s camp,” McMenamin said, “They’re shocked that this would come out in this fashion because LeBron and David Griffin has maintained a very positive relationship in the years since Griff parted ways.”

In defense of LeBron’s camp, he hasn’t said anything negative about his former GM and as McMenamin points out, actually gave his wife’s business a shoutout to his gargantuan Instagram following just a few weeks ago. The timing certainly seems to be a bit odd as Griffin now runs the team with who the Lakers completed a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis with – the Pelicans in case you live under a rock. While it seems Griffin is going with the defense that the comments are out of context, it remains to be seen if he winds up going back on the record to explain what he really meant by going into his scathing rant on LeBron.

Lakers Offseason Sets Them Up For Big Bounce-Back Season in 2019-2020

The Lakers stumbled to an embarrassing 37-45 finish last season after an unprecedented number of injuries swept through the team. While the team looked to be playoff-caliber when healthy, the Lakers shook things up quite a bit by trading away every remaining rostered player not named Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James in order to trade for Anthony Davis.

While the Lakers struck out on Kawhi Leonard in free agency, they were able to use his money wisely and have filled in what looks to be a formidable contender around their two stars. The Lakers took a few gambles by bringing on reclamation projects such as DeMarcus Cousins and to a lesser extent, Avery Bradley. However, both players were elite All-NBA or All-Defense talents just two short years ago and getting them back into their rhythm could pay huge dividends for this team moving forward.

That said, the Lakers were able to stockpile enough shooting depth to surround James and Davis that they can get by even without major contributions from either Cousins or Bradley this season. While those two players returning closer to their peak form will help tremendously, this Lakers team is built for the playoffs either way.